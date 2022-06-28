Local and state leaders gathered last week to celebrate signage now in place to mark 37 miles of U.S. 264 as I-587.
The interstate runs between I-95/I-795 in Wilson County to the N.C. 11/U.S. 264 interchange in Greenville and spans Pitt, Greene and Wilson counties.
The interstate designation officially came down from the N.C. Department of Transportation in November after it widened and resurfaced areas of the highway to bring it to interstate standards.
Wednesday’s ceremony unveiling the sign was held close to the interchange in an open field by the Candlewood Suites in Greenville.
Thomas Taft, board member for NCDOT, said that Greenville/Pitt County was one of the nation’s largest metropolitan Statistical areas without interstate service prior to the designation. He said that the designation will boost the area’s connectivity. The project took roughly 15 years to come to fruition.
“It won’t change much about your commute to Raleigh, but we can check in terms of economic development when we’re out fishing for the organic growth,” said Taft, who represents the region on the board. “We can now say there’s an interstate connecting Greenville.”
Mile markers bearing the blue shield officially began going up in the eastbound direction in the days prior to the ceremony according to Andrew Barksdale, public relations officer for NCDOT Districts 2, 4 and 6.
Jeff Cabaniss, division engineer for District 2, said that about 900 signs will be changed out intermittently at a cost of about $9 million.
A timeline cannot be established, according to Cabaniss, due to supply chain issues like an aluminum shortage. He expects larger signs, which require a foundation, to be switched out when the opportunity arises, while mile markers and other smaller signs are dovetailed throughout the stretch. The words “Future I-587” are being phased out of signs as well.
Joey Hopkins, chief operating officer for NCDOT, said that the interstate will enhance connectivity for people and goods and make the area more marketable and attractive. He said that it bolsters economic development, because proximity to an interstate is one of the first things businesses seek out when examining a location.
“That blue sign means a lot to economic development and it means a lot to have it in this community,” Hopkins said.
While the designation has been in place for months, the signage is a step toward that development in the east. Uconda Dunn, vice president of business development with the Greenville-ENC Alliance said that it’s a beacon for people traveling in the area.
“You’re paying attention to that when you’re driving down the road,” Dunn said. “We’re just excited that this has gone through DOT, which helps eastern North Carolina and our branding (to) help solidify that we truly are a hub for economy in the eastern part of the state.”
Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly said the designation is a step toward continued cooperation in the region.
“In the coming years, the Quad East plan that will connect Greenville, Wilson, Goldsboro and Kinston will be vital in our efforts to grow our city, expand our workforce, spur economic development and make eastern North Carolina the best that it can be,” Connelly said.
N.C. District 9 Rep. Brian Farkas added that the shield arriving in Pitt, Greene and Wilson counties empowers coastal communities to respond amid natural disasters and connect to the eastern seaboard.
“I can’t wait to welcome more of the world into our community because Greenville and Pitt County have so much to offer,” Farkas said.
Speed limits and law enforcement jurisdiction will not be effected by the designation, according to officials.