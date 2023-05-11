FARMVILLE — In their first meeting since the death of Commissioner Brenda Elks, the Farmville Board of Commissioners heard budget requests and discussed their upcoming budget for the fiscal year 2023-24.

Before the beginning of Monday’s meeting, Salvation and Praise member Jeffrey Fields opened with a prayer and tribute to Elks. “She left a roadmap for us to follow and a love for the town,” Fields said.

