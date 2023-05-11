FARMVILLE — In their first meeting since the death of Commissioner Brenda Elks, the Farmville Board of Commissioners heard budget requests and discussed their upcoming budget for the fiscal year 2023-24.
Before the beginning of Monday’s meeting, Salvation and Praise member Jeffrey Fields opened with a prayer and tribute to Elks. “She left a roadmap for us to follow and a love for the town,” Fields said.
Commissioners also honored Elks at the meeting. “She has left a big hole in our town, but she will be very proud of how we are going to continue forward,” said Commissioner Bert Smith.
Commissioners heard budget requests from community organizations including the Farmville Community Garden, Farmville Senior Council, H.B. Sugg and Sam Bundy Schools and Pitt County Council on Aging.
Eulalia Williams spoke on behalf of the Community Garden, which seeks $2,500 to maintain and beautify garden space, purchase gardening supplies, provide educational materials and assist with food distribution.
Williams also spoke for the Farmville Senior Council. The Council requested $8,000 for transportation and communication services as well for events for seniors.
“We want to thank you for your support. The money requested this year is because we have had extraordinary expenses to our transportation,” she said.
H.B Sugg and Sam D. Bundy principal Robert Johnson, along with two teachers, requested $5,000 to purchase supplies for the schools for the fourth- and fifth-grade AVID program.
Rich Zeck with the Pitt County Council on Aging praised Farmville for its efforts with the Meals on Wheels program.
“Farmville is the only town that significantly contributes to this serious issue,” Zeck said.
“Farmville has stepped up over the years exceedingly.”
Zeck requested $11,830 to continue to provide meals to Farmville residents in need.
Farmville Community Arts Council requested $6,000 for interior upgrades in the lobby and theater areas. Farmville Rescue and EMS requested $12,000 for upgrades for equipment and supplies not provided from other sources. Historic H.B. Sugg School requested $2,200 for privacy partitions, closed circuit televisions and to remove a rotten tree.
Representatives from these organizations were not present at the meeting.
Commissioners also heard a request from Kearney Long with the Farmville Chamber of Commerce. Long thanked commissioners for their patience while the Chamber was reorganized and spoke to the importance of the chamber in Farmville.
The chamber requested $35,000 to help fund operations.
Commissioners will discuss funding requests at their budget meeting at 8:30 a.m. May 22 at the Farmville Public Library.
In other news the board:
Tabled a decision to amend a portion of the town’s parking requirements until their June 5 meeting. A public hearing was held for this matter, but no one from the public spoke. Changes were proposed for the general business zoning and would not affect businesses located on Main Street. Commissioners requested more time to fully comprehend the amendment, which has cleared the town’s planning board with approval.
Approved the Farmville Public Library’s five-year strategic plan.
Set the date for the annual budget meeting to 8:30 a.m. May 22 at the Farmville Public Library, and scheduled a public hearing for the proposed budget to be held at the June 5 Board of Commissioners meeting.