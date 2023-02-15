Greene County officials and the meat processing company HM Alliance Inc. on Tuesday announced the company's plans to renovate and operate a facility in the Arba community.

HM Alliance Inc. acquired the former Lakeview Packing Co. facility of approximately 49,000 square feet and 50 acres in the Arba community, according to the announcement from Greene County Economic Development and the Global Transpark Economic Development Region.

