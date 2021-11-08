A U.S. Marine and employee of U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy has helped extract about 400 people from Afghanistan as the effort to aid Americans and allies following the Aug. 31 military withdrawal continues.
Capt. Kevin Ryan, a Marine in the Individual Ready Reserve formerly stationed at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, is part of a network that uses digital avenues to get in touch with interpreters and others seeking to leave the country.
Ryan commissioned as an officer into the Marine Corps Reserves in 2014, serving with 2nd Battalion 24th Marines as an infantry officer.
He deployed for about seven months to Afghanistan in 2019 as part of Marine Force Reserves (MARFORRES) Central Command, an advising unit for the Georgian rifle company, and responsible for security at Bagram Airfield.
“It started personally because some of my interpreters when I was in Afghanistan were asking for help to get out of the country,” Ryan said. “It kind of developed into a small network of people that are helping at-risk Afghans get out, specifically interpreters. We had a couple of constituents call who are veterans trying to get their interpreters help. I volunteered to help them and we were able to get something going.”
Ryan is now working with an unnamed network of like-minded individuals who are organizing to aid in the extraction. He said the organization has used digital avenues to communicate with those seeking help on its way to extracting people from Afghanistan.
“It is this network that is the one getting people out,” Ryan said. “I cannot take credit for that. I play a role in that but we all play different roles as a piece of the puzzle. It is very much a team effort.”
Murphy, a Greenville Republican who has criticized President Joe Biden’s plan to withdraw from Afghanistan since September, said that Ryan’s effort to aid allies is greater than that of federal leadership.
“In the absence of real leadership from the State Department, Capt. Ryan has made a Herculean effort to help aid green card holders and SIV allies who are still trapped in Afghanistan,” Murphy said.
“Kevin’s work has been nothing short of remarkable. He has been working day and night, going above and beyond to help aid evacuations and I am truly grateful for his dedication and commitment to service. There’s no doubt that Kevin filled a void that the administration left behind.”
“The reality is that we still have hundreds of Americans in harm’s way in Afghanistan (despite claims from the Administration) and many American allies who are counting on us to bring them to safety. Our mission is far from over, and our work will not be complete until every American and trusted ally is back on friendly soil.”
The need to get Americans and allies is becoming more of an issue on the ground Ryan said, particularly as winter months approach for the country’s most populated provinces.
“The majority of the population lives in the northeast regions, mostly Kabul, Mazar-i-Sharif, Jalalabad,” Ryan said. “It gets cold up in there in the winter, especially at night. Having adequate fuel for heat and food is becoming a problem from those I have spoken with in Kabul.”
“The Taliban is having difficulty providing basic government services while also trying to suppress the insurgency that has developed,” he continued. “The situation is bad and it is getting worse.”
Ryan said that anyone looking to provide aid or funding should go through organizations like Allied Airlift, Operation Dynamo or Pineapple Express. He said that it is also important to hold leaders accountable.
“Continue to pressure the government and executive branch to make it a priority to get SIV (special immigrant visa) applicants out of Afghanistan and to make sure the State Department is doing everything it can to facilitate evacuations so that we keep our promises,” Ryan said.
Kate Currie, Murphy’s press secretary, said it is important to remember that the situation in Afghanistan is still an issue.
“The mission is not complete until every American, green card holder and applicant that we promised we would stand guard and evacuate (are safe),” Currie said.