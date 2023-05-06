WINTERVILLE — Work is underway on a shopping center that will house Lowes Food off of Winterville Parkway, signaling significant growth for the area, a developer said.
Ashland Construction Company, the general contractor, started site work on the project which will be located on 10.68 acres between Beacon, Flower and Tilco drives. Once that is completed in the next several months, construction on the footings and foundation will begin.
The opening is tentatively scheduled for summer of 2024, said Hall Barnett, president of Barnett Properties, a development company specializing in grocery store anchored shopping centers. In the 40 years it’s been in business, Barnett properties has built 35 shopping centers.
“There’s been a tremendous amount of growth in Greenville and we’ve been looking at that site on and off for probably three years,” Barnett said. “A lot of it is just timing. We work closely with Lowes Foods and they have looked at several sites in the area and decided this is the best one.”
The property is surrounded by a number of well-established businesses, he said, including Chick-fil-A and Sam Jones BBQ.
“Winterville needs a better quality grocery store,” Barnett said. “We’re excited about it and we think it will do very well out there. It’s definitely deserving of Winterville.”
Barnett said the shopping center will be anchored by a 50,000-square-foot Lowes Foods and will have an additional 20,000 square feet of small shop spaces.
Barnett said with the start of construction, the company is not marketing the retail spaces. He anticipates the other tenants will be a combination of restaurants and service oriented businesses such as insurance companies or nail and hair salons.
Carter Bank is providing construction financing. Architecture and engineering for the project is by BAI-Architects and Wetherill Engineering, respectively.