Miracle children and their stories of remarkable courage during life-threatening illnesses and injuries helped the 37th annual Children’s Miracle Network broadcast raise nearly $1.4 million over the weekend.
The annual telethon aired Saturday night, Sunday morning and Sunday night on WITN, which produced segments that highlighted the Miracle Children, the illnesses and injuries they overcame and the medical care they received from James and Connie Maynard Children’s Hospital at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville.
The stories, along with donations from a long list of sponsors, encouraged viewers to call in and support a facility that serves children from all parts of eastern North Carolina, officials said. For the second year in a row, an anonymous friend of the hospital also matched every donation up to $100,000, helping the event reach a $1,372,191 total.
“Caring individuals, community groups, businesses and others show how much they care about children by providing generous contributions to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals,” said Spence Cosby, chair, Vidant Health Foundation Board of Trustees. “In eastern North Carolina, this generosity enables the Maynard Children’s Hospital ... to see beyond obvious treatment and save more lives. The care and high-quality treatment received here will continue into the future through this year’s amazing donors.”
The broadcast featured guests and sponsors who contributed during the past year, as well as callers who pledged their support. Earlier this year, the Music for Miracles Radiothon on Inner Banks Media Stations raised $109,921 during the 25th year of their special event.
The largest donor to this year’s campaign came from a longtime corporate partner of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals, Speedway, which raised $292,011 in their seventh year of partnership with Maynard Children’s Hospital.
The largest fundraising event was hosted by longtime CMN supporters, Log a Load for Kids on May 6-7. Their 25th annual sporting clays shoot raised $200,000, with support from Colony Tire, Southern Pines Timber, Pinnacle Trailer Sales and nearly 600 participants.
Other major telethon donors and their gifts included Walmart/Sam’s Clubs with $122,107; Panda Express with $65,948; the Parker Family/Bryson’s Birdies for Kids with $52,941; Dance Arts Theater with $31,294; and Publix with $31,124.
Several other initiatives proved successful for this year’s campaign, including Equipment Plus/East Carolina Tractor and Fleet with $17,780 and Extra Life with $13,293.
Other campaign contributors were RE/MAX with $12,675; Ace Hardware with $11,556; 264 Shoes and Apparel with $10,107; Barbour Hendrick Honda Greenville and The Electric Cooperatives of Eastern NC both with $10,000; Ollie’s with $7,316; Phi Mu Chapter of ECU with $3,737; and Pepsi/Minges Bottling Group; Eastern Radiologists, Inc.; and Harris, Creech, Ward and Blackerby, P.A. each contributed $5,000.
Additional gifts were from Miller and Friends Lemonade Stand with $4,156; American Builders with $3,200; Grady White Boats with $2,500; Central Heating and Air Conditioning with $2,000; Care-O-World Enrichment Learning Center with $1,802; brothers, Arun and Ajay Ajmera, each with $1,100. Children’s Healthcare Services, PA; MSL Health Care Partners Inc.; Team Lighting; Ricci Law Firm; Stallings Plumbing, Heating and AC and Coldwell Bankers Coastal Rivers Realty each gave $1,000.