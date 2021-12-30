Pitt County’s Board of Education is taking a look at some titles on the required reading list for one local middle school following a parent’s complaint that the books contain explicit content and profanity that is not suitable for students.
“Forged by Fire” and “Darkness Before Dawn” have been removed from instruction at Ayden Middle School pending the review. Parent Taylor Keith appealed to the school board after a selection committee upheld the school’s decision that the books were in keeping with a district policy requiring that instructional materials be appropriate for students’ maturity levels.
“What a responsible school system would do is make the required reading something that is not profane and is not all about race, molestation, and underage substance abuse,” Keith said in an email to the newspaper.
Keith, who addressed the board at a meeting Dec. 6 wearing a T-shirt that read, “I DON’T CO-PARENT WITH THE GOVERNMENT,” criticized the books from Sharon M. Draper’s Hazelwood High trilogy for centering on dark and disturbing themes that are not appropriate for middle-school readers.
“I’ve never been a person who wants to censor anything, and I don’t think what I’m doing is wanting to censor,” he said. “The problem here is the people that manage our Pitt County Schools system, you all, have degraded the baseline of morals.”
“Forged by Fire” includes a story line in which a girl is sexually abused by her stepfather. In “Darkness Before Dawn,” the antagonist is a high school track coach who rapes student athletes.
Taylor, who provided board members with handouts containing examples of cursing and vulgarity, said that reading the excerpts would violate school board Chairman James Tripp’s request that speakers refrain from profanity.
“F yeah. F that. GD afternoon,” Keith said, substituting abbreviations for profanity while reading quotes from “All American Boys,” a third book he has asked the school to reconsider.
The book by Jason Reynolds and Brendan Kiely was listed as third on the American Library Association’s list of most commonly banned and challenged books in the United States last year. It is among a list of titles that have drawn complaints from parents in Loudoun County, Va., a district in which contentious school board meetings have made national headlines in recent months.
Roland Smith, whose now-grown children attended school in Loudoun County when they were younger, told the Pitt County board that he hoped the local district would not become the same kind of media magnet. He said parents here do not want teachers and schools “exposing their children to aberrant behaviors read from books.”
“These parents here tonight stand unified in their opposition to what you have permitted in the schools that their children attend,” he said. “As I’m certain all of you are already aware, only a fool would fail to listen to their pleas.”
Pitt County Schools Public Information Officer Jennifer Johnson said the district takes book challenges very seriously. She said reading assignments are not mandated across the district, but individual schools select works for their students to read. District policy permits parents to request alternate reading assignments for their children.
“We encourage families to be involved in their child’s education,” she said. “Parent voice is important to our district, and parents are always able to request an alternate reading assignment if they disapprove of the contents of an assigned book.”
Keith said his child was offered an alternate reading assignment, but he did not consider that to be a viable solution.
“If a parent doesn’t want their child reading filth then the alternative is to alienate the child,” he said via email. “If the school thinks those books are acceptable, then they can offer those as additional resources with parental consent.”
Schools system volunteer John Stokes, whose grandchildren attend schools in the district, also addressed the board, cautioning members not to “cross the line of censorship.”
“Some of the language that was discussed, as a volunteer in a middle school, I hear that language walking down the halls every day,” he said. “I don’t think they’re getting that from the books. They’re getting that from the streets. They’re getting that from home.
“I agree parents should have the right to decide what their children can read and hear, but they don’t have the right to decide what other parents’ children have,” Stokes said. “It should be up to the individual parents to make their choices.”
While school board policy prohibits board members from responding to speakers during the public comment portion of meetings, District 9 representative Benjie Forrest said in his closing comments Monday that the board needs to look at policies that could help address parental concerns about selected books.
Forrest said in a telephone interview Dec. 10 that he believes the board should consider developing or amending policies that address the standards the district uses for selecting reading material.
“My concern mostly is those materials that seem to be of more controversy; perhaps they need to be in a reserved section of the library for parental consent,” he said. “Some of the most controversial of those materials certainly don’t need to be required reading or in required instructional materials for all students to have to use. That is basically what I am going to continue to advocate for.”
School board Vice Chairman Don Rhodes said that the board will follow Policy 3200 “Selection of Instructional Materials” and Policy 3210 “Parental Inspection of and Objection to Instructional Materials” in its review of the books being questioned. He said neither policy is currently being revised by the board’s policy committee, although a board member could request a revision.
Policy 3210, which allows parents to challenge reading material, is accompanied by a checklist that includes questions about the book, such as, “Is there a preoccupation with sex, violence, cruelty, brutality or aberrant behavior that would make this material inappropriate for the intended audience?”
Keith cited that question in his comments to the board.
“You all answered ‘no,’” he said, incredulously.
“Just like it would be wrong for a child to walk around with a Hustler or a Playboy or say those words I can’t say in here, the problem is that the baseline for morality has dropped to that,” he said. “This board needs to step in and address the rogue curriculum.”
Johnson said the school board is currently reviewing Keith’s appeal. It announced on Dec. 17 it would hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. on Jan. 3 to hear a parent appeal and objection to instructional and media center materials.
The meeting will be held in the Carolina Room in the Kathy Taft Center, 2010 Allen Road, Greenville.