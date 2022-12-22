...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 7 PM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very
rough waters expected. The gale force winds will be preceded by
a period of southeast winds of 15 to 25 kt today.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 7 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Police officers stayed atop Walmart and asked customers to donate bikes during Cops on the Roof on Dec. 9.
An effort led by the Winterville Police Department to collect bicycles for Toys for Tots surpassed its goal of 200 bikes.
Officers from Winterville, Greenville and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office joined forces and stayed atop the roof of the Greenville Boulevard Walmart until their donation goal was met.
The drive began at 8 a.m. on Dec. 9 and later that evening Winterville police posted online that a total of 203 bikes and two carts of toys were donated.
“Thank you to the Greenville Police Department, Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and Probation/Parole for all your support today,” The department said in a social medial post. “Also, thank you again to our community for helping us reach our goal!”