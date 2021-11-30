Greene Early College’s Cougars Care Club recently working with the county schools to select three families and provide each with a complete Thanksgiving meal.
Continuing their mission of serving their community, the 26-member club filled each family’s basket with a ham, turkey and all the trimmings.
Completely student driven, the club seeks opportunities to serve where there is often a void that has not been fulfilled by another agency.
Members formed the group during the pandemic in the spring of 2021 to pack Easter baskets for residents of the local nursing home who could not have visitors.
Since then, members have performed other acts of volunteerism such as organizing the biannual highway cleanup and working with Greene Central’s Band Day in October.