...AREAS OF DENSE FOG THIS MORNING...
Areas of fog and low clouds have spread to most of Eastern NC
this morning, reducing visibilities to 1 mile or less, and at
times to a quarter of a mile. Dense fog will linger through at
least mid morning before dissipating, and may last in some spots
until almost noon.
Use extra caution while traveling this morning. When encountering
fog, drivers should slow down and use their low beam headlights.
In addition, allow extra braking distance between you and the
vehicle ahead.
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Offerings are free unless otherwise noted. Registration required unless otherwise noted by calling 752-1717, Ext. 201.
Zumba Gold class for active older adults, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Fridays.
Bookmobile visit, 10:45-11:15 a.m., Fridays, Feb. 4 and Feb. 25.
Jewelry Class, 2-4 p.m., Fridays, Feb. 4 and Feb. 25. Cost is $5.
The Caregivers Guide to Wandering, 8-10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Probate: What is it and How to Navigate the Process, 3-4:15 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9.
Caregiver Coffee, “How to Start the Conversation Game,” 10-11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14.
Virtual Dementia Tour, 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15. Call to schedule a 20-minute tour.
“Connecting With Balance Workshop,” presented by the Pilobolus Dancers, 2 p.m. Feb. 16. Seating is limited.
“Springtime in Charleston” trip reservation are ongoing. The three-day/two-night package includes a tour of Charleston, a dinner cruise, Magnolia Plantation and more! Dates are April 5-7. This trip starts at $459 per person/double occupancy.