A resolution to support state plans to improve three intersections along N.C. 43 split the Pitt County Board of Commissioners after one of them raised concerns about designs for the crossroad at N.C. 102.
Commissioner Lauren White said at Monday’s meeting that residents in the Calico area do not like the N.C. Department of Transportation’s recommendation to install a reduced conflict intersection at N.C. 43 and N.C. 102. The design eliminates left turns through the use of U-turns.
White said a lot of tractor-trailers and farm equipment travel through the intersection, so the U-turns will be cumbersome.
“It’s going to be a huge inconvenience,” White said. “I know it’s about safety, but that is not a bad intersection.”
White said she supported the other recommendations: installing signal lights at N.C. 43 and Ivy Road, Cox Crossing, and at N.C. 43 and Stokestown-St John’s Road in Chicod. She asked the commissioners to consider voting on the Calico recommendation separately.
Commissioner Christopher Nunnally said NCDOT’s recommendations are based on its analysis of the wrecks that occur at the intersection and he made a motion approving a resolution with the three recommendations. Commissioner Beth Ward seconded the motion.
White then made a substitute motion, seconded by Commissioner Mark Smith, to approve the signalized intersections at Cox Crossing and Chicod then hold a separate vote on the Calico recommendation.
Under the commissioners’ rules of procedure, the board first voted on White’s motion. Commissioner Tom Coulson didn’t attend Monday’s meeting so White’s motion failed when the vote split, 4-4.
White, Smith and Commissioners Benji Holloman and Mary Perkins-Williams voted to approve White’s motion and Nunnally, Ward, Commissioners Melvin McLawhorn and Ann Floyd Huggins voted no.
The motion to approve the original resolution passed 5-3, with Ward, Nunnally, Perkins-Williams, McLawhorn and Huggins voting yes and White, Smith and Holloman voting no.
Budget presentation
The Pitt County Board of Commissioners is considering a recommended $367 million fiscal year 2023-24 budget that raises spending on education and public safety while maintaining the current 68.41-cent per $100 ad valorem tax rate.
The budget presented by County Manager Janis Gallagher also recommends a 6 percent cost of living pay raise for all county employees. As administrators worked on this year’s budget, a common theme of alignment appeared, Gallagher said.
“By alignment, we realize these objectives, when applied to your financials, allow us to align available funds to board priorities, allow us to align revenues to historical trends, allow us to align expenses to inflation and align salaries to benefits and market,” she said. “This is the theme you’ll see throughout this presentation.”
The commissioners are delving further into the budget with a series of workshops that began Tuesday with presentations by representatives of emergency management and the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office/Detention Center.
The discussions continue Wednesday with presentations from solid waste, Pitt County Schools and Pitt Community College and conclude Thursday with presentations from Emerge Gallery and Art Center, public health and Department of Social Services.
All the meetings begin at 8:30 a.m. and are being held in the Eugene James Auditorium, Pitt County Office Building, 1717 W. Fifth St.
The bulk of the recommended budget governs the county’s general fund — expenditures tied to property taxes and other local revenue.
The proposed general fund budget is nearly $227.4 million, a 7.58 percent increase over the current budget, Gallagher said.
The bulk of additional revenues is due to a 5.5 percent increase in the county’s tax base, which increases by $1 billion, from $15.7 billion in fiscal year 2022-23 to nearly $16.8 billion in FY 2023-24.
The county’s property taxes are expected to generate $182.5 million in the fiscal year beginning July 1. Other taxes are expected to generate nearly $33.5 million. The remaining money will come from intergovernmental transfer, sales and services, interest, miscellaneous revenue and fund balance, Gallagher said.
The bulk of the budget, $70.8 million will go to education, Pitt County Schools and Pitt Community College.
Public safety, the sheriff’s office, detention center and 911 telecommunications will receive nearly $62 million, human services nearly $54.5 million, general government, $59.45 million and the remaining will go to other departments.
“Our employees are our greatest asset. We are public servants and without our employees we can’t serve,” Gallagher said.
Pitt County has about 1,000 employees divided among 26 departments and all are needed to make the county successful, she said.
“I say it over and over again, there is no position in Pitt County government that is more or less important than any other position in Pitt County government. We all have a critical role to play in keeping the wheels turning.”
No position or department is singled out, she said, when deciding pay because all employees are facing the same inflationary factors.
Gallagher is recommending all employees get a 6 percent cost-of-living pay raise and either a 2.4 percent or 1.2 percent merit increase. She also recommended maintaining the current premiums for employee health insurance and allowing flexibility in the employee vision/dental insurance.
Gallagher also recommended funding 5.5 new positions starting Jan. 1. They include a half position at the animal shelter, an EMS community paramedic, building inspector, planner, digital marketing specialist and personal property appraiser.
Gallagher also recommended the following appropriations:
- Pitt County Schools: $50 million, including $1 million for capital expenses. The school system requested $53.3 million.
- Pitt Community College: $6.88 million, including $100,000 for capital expenses. The college requested $6.9 million.
- Sheriff’s office/detention center: $42.2 million.
- EMS: $8 million
- Other public safety: $11.55 million.
- Public health: $14.8 million
- Social services: $36.8 million.
- Other human services: Nearly $2.9 million.
The EMS District Tax remains unchanged at 5.95 cents per $100 valuation.
Three fire tax districts are requesting increases: Grimesland requests a half-cent, Simpson a 1.05-cent and Staton House a .2-cent tax increase.
Gallagher also recommended raising EMS transport fees between $30 to $50, depending on the level of patient care provided.
Animal services adoption fees will be raised $10, to $135 for dogs and $95 for cats. The county also will add a $15 fee for rabies vaccines. Gallagher said animal services was already charging a fee but it was never recorded in the county’s manual of fees.
She also recommended the residential solid waste fee increase $12 a year from $120 to $132.
The proposed budget also provides new funding for a pretrial service, the arts, economic development, furniture for the clerk of court office and money to fund a new welding building at Pitt Community College.
“Ultimately it is your budget. This is my proposal, which is a recommendation to you,” Gallagher said. “Over the course of our workshops, we can dive deeper into what these cuts come from, what they look like and what your options or alternatives may be. This to be is a reflection of what we just discussed and what it balances.”