A decision to increase compensation for members of the Pitt County Board of Commissioners and other committees will be reviewed next budget cycle, the board decided last week.
The recommendation was in place that the chair receive a $3,000 pay increase, vice chair a $2,000 raise and other commissioners an additional $1,000. The result would be an additional $12,000 a year in salary.
“Any changes in your compensation can only be considered, approved and implemented at the time you adopt a budget ordinance,” County Manager Scott Elliott said during the Aug. 9 meeting. “Once that budget ordinance is adopted for the new fiscal year, you cannot by statute change that amount of money.”
Pay for the boards of adjustment, social services, planning board and board of health also were considered. The chair would receive $75 and members $50.
The decision would be implemented into next year’s budget process, Elliott said. He and County Attorney Janis Gallagher also recommended for consistency that a decision on the other boards’ compensation be decided at the same time as the commissioners’ compensation.
Commissioners Tom Coulson and Lauren White said they would not be in favor of increasing the Board of Commissioners pay, but that they approved of giving more money to other boards.
“That is not even gas money for the Department of Social Services,” Coulson said of their current rate.
Coulson moved that the boards be compensated starting immediately. The motion died for lack of a second after CFO Brian Barnett noted that it is safer to designate funds at the next cycle.
White moved to discuss implementing compensation for boards, not including the board of commissioners, beginning next budget cycle. Commissioner Beth Ward seconded that motion. It passed unanimously.
A motion to review the salary increases for commissioners beginning next year passed five to four. In addition to increases, the proposal suggested eliminating mileage reimbursement for the board.
Auditorium security
Commissioners held off on installing a metal detector at the Eugene James Auditorium.
According to the commissioners’ agenda materials, a portable, walk-through metal detector will cost about $5,000, including hand-wand devices.
Commissioner Chris Nunnally said that he believed the space, like the courthouse or airport, would be better off with a metal detector. He cited the room’s one point of entry.
“I do not see it as that big of a deal,” Nunnally said. “If you concealed carry you need to lock your gun up before you come in here.”
He proposed a discussion with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office at a later date to determine the board’s future action. A motion was made for staff to bring back security models. The motion passed 6-3.
Commissioner Alex Albright moved that a second deputy be on call during meetings beginning at the group’s next meeting without expense to the sheriff’s office. The motion passed 6-3.
Other business
- A decision to have one board meeting at night and one in the morning was voted down 7-2.
- A resolution honoring the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the Pentagon and World Trade Center towers, resolved to commemorate state, federal and local law enforcement and first responders in addition to U.S. Military service members passed unanimously.
- A recommended economic development incentive in the amount of $1,750 that will serve as a required 5 percent local match for a state building reuse grant. The grant supports a $760,000 expansion of an existing industry that plans to create a minimum of 10 jobs with an average salary of $43,400. The incentive was approved unanimously.
- The expansion of a sand mine located on the northern side of Alvin Road, north of its intersection with N.C. 33 East. The site was originally permitted in 2008 and the owner wants to expand the excavation area by 15.67 acres, bringing the total excavation area to about 35.27 acres. The board voted to approve the expansion with staff’s recommended adjustments. The motion passed unanimously.
- A budget amendments totaling $73,500 were approved for Cooperative Extension programs funded through Vidant Health Foundation grants: a food and nutrition educator, a healthy communities program and a community garden coordinator.