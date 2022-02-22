Pitt County officials decided Monday to spend the bulk of $35.1 million in American Rescue Plan funding on community health programs and broadband expansion, with large sums also going business and employment initiatives and housing and homelessness efforts.
Details on how the money will be disbursed remain to be determined, but the Board of Commissioners broadly prioritized spending during a morning workshop after staff provided insight on how the money may be spent and public input accrued over the last few months. The board voted unanimously to approve a standing budget for the money as well as give staff the authority to move forward in spending it.
Commissioners allotted $10 million for community health initiatives like walking trails and other recreational programs. Other health specifics included snagging work to clear waterways and a watershed study to identify and address areas at risk from flooding.
The board voted to boost funding for broadband expansion and connectivity from its initial placeholder of $6 million to $8 million. The objective is to increase accessibility in rural areas to expand access to education, business and communication.
Brian Barnett, deputy county manager/chief financial officer, said that the broad categories likely will be broken down over time as staff and the board consider requests for funding.
“Today what we were trying to accomplish was to take the feedback from the public and then match it up with the county’s goals and priorities within the ARP eligible spending,” Barnett said. “What we wanted to do is to lay out the basic first framework of how we are going to allocate that funding within large dollar amounts with the intention of coming back, looking at those different groups and breaking it out even further.”
“I think we needed to set some boundaries within the cost centers that we have established of what we want to do and then come back to fine tune that specifically to where we want that specific funding to go.”
The county posted a survey online and held a series of in-person and virtual meetings that gave people a chance to comment. About 75 people completed the online survey, Barnett said last week, and more than 70 people participated in the meetings. Barnett said the county is continuing to receive public input.
The remainder of funding will be divided among five categories:
- $5 million for business and employment assistance.
- $4 million for housing and homelessness, including $1 million for the Community Crossroads Center.
- $1.7 million for county employee health and safety.
- $1 million for water, sewer and stormwater infrastructure.
- $5,000 for ARP administration that could include a temporary staff position to identify eligible expenses and expedite payments.
“We have the opportunity here to use some of these funds that we will probably never get again to directly impact the county for years to come,” said board Chairman Mike Fitzpatrick said. “Certainly, my hope is … that we are considering using these things that will go toward development ... such as the broadband program, which would allow the number of different areas to benefit in commerce and education and frankly just the quality of life for the residents of Pitt County.”
Allotting money now also will help provide leverage to secure grants and other funding, officials said. Staff expects that $1 million going toward the Community Crossroads Center will garner a match from the City of Greenville.
The board on Monday also approved the direct allocation of $4.9 million for eligible county government expenses:
- $1.8 million for a countywide radio system upgrade.
- $1 million for EMS equipment.
- $850,000 for HVAC replacement.
- $750,000 for Pitt County Courthouse facility needs.
- $250,000 for a drive-through canopy used by the Pitt County Department of Public Health for testing.
- $250,000 in facility fixture replacement across the county.
The commissioners also implemented a provision from the federal government that allows local governments to use up to $10 million in ARP funds to replace revenue lost due to the pandemic. The money can be spent on any governmental service aside from debt payment, adding to the fund balance or payment to pension funds.
Spending outlined Monday accounted for all but $7,104 of the money it expects to receive from the federal treasury. The county received half of the money in May of 2021 and will receive the second installment in May of this year.