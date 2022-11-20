100522_gdr_sawyers-3.jpg

Beach volleyball players hit the courts at Greenville’s Boyd Lee Park adjacent to Sawyer’s Fun Park on Tuesday. Sawyer’s is planning added attractions to the area.

 Willow Abbey Mercando/the daily reflector

Pitt County’s planning board voted against a rezoning request for a go-cart track and mini golf after six residents near the proposed facility spoke out about noise, light and traffic concerns.

The vote at the Nov. 16 meeting followed a public hearing on a request by Sawyer’s Property Management Group request to rezone 22.38 acres of property on Corey Road near Winterville. The land is owned by the Sawyer’s and P&D Property Management Group, and they sought to rezone it from rural residential to a general commercial conditional district to allow for athletic fields, coin-operated amusement, miniature golf course, a go-cart raceway and other amenities like indoor sports and a restaurant.

