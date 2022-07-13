Pitt and several neighboring counties continue to see a high level of COVID-19 spread while Greene County is at the medium spread level, according to the latest data.
Case numbers have risen across the region since falling to near-zero levels in April, with Pitt seeing about 475 new cases last week and Greene seeing about 45, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
Three more people also have died from the virus locally since June 11, one in Greene County and two in Pitt County. The death toll in Greene County is 78; it is 251 in Pitt.
Greene County Public Health Direcor Joy Brock said residents should continue to take precautions. “We are seeing a gradual increase in cases. To stay safe, you should be cautious in public, continue to wear your mask, and if you have not been vaccinated, you still have the opportunity to get vaccinated.”
Same-day vaccine appointments are available on most days at the Greene County Health Department, 227 Kingold Blvd., Suite B, in Snow Hill. Call 252-747-81831 to schedule an appointment.
Officials said case numbers are likely higher than what’s reported by the state and the Center for Disease Control because many people are taking home tests and not reporting their illness.
The Centers for Disease Control last week placed Pitt among 18 counties in the state with a high level of spread after it had dropped to the medium level for a week. Pitt was at the high level for much of June.
Martin, Beaufort and Washington counties also are seeing high levels of community spread while Edgecombe, Wilson, Lenoir and Craven were at the medium level along with Greene on the CDC chart.
When spread is high, health officials recommend wearing a mask indoors in public and on public transportation. They also suggest staying up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and getting tested if you have symptoms. If you are at high risk for severe illness, consider taking additional precautions.
Dr. T. Ryan Gallaher, medical director of Infectious Disease and Epidemiology at ECU Health, said cases tend to be less severe for people who have been vaccinated but the virus still can be deadly.
“Though cases tend to be less severe, COVID is still killing more people than the flu does on a regular basis and is causing a significant amount of morbidity in the outpatient setting.”
Variants, vaccination
From April through June, the BA.2 sub-variant of the omicron strain of the virus of was dominant, but the most recent sequencing data shows BA.4 and BA.5 are now the most prevalent locally.
The variants are impacting patients in similar ways, but if cases continue to rise, the virus is given more opportunities to mutate, which could help it better evade the body’s immune system, Gallaher noted.
Data shows that 55.9 percent of Pitt County residents are fully vaccinated, and 74.8 percent have received at least one dose. “Vaccination is extremely protective against hospitalization as has held true this entire pandemic. A large majority of ICU patients and patients on ventilators are unvaccinated,” Gallaher said.
Booster vaccines have also indicated stronger protection compared to having only the primary series. As of July 7, of the 99 hospitalized with COVID-19 at ECU Heath, 72 were unvaccinated, of the 12 ICU patients, 10 were unvaccinated and the two patients on ventilators were both unvaccinated. “Vaccination is extremely effective at preventing severe illness and hospitalization,” Gallaher said.
Free vaccines are still widely available from pharmacies, health departments, private physicians and ECU Health. Visit ecuhealth.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccine/ to schedule a shot through the hospital or call 252-847-8000.
The best way to protect yourself from infection is to receive the primary and booster vaccinations along with following the 3 W’s: Wear, Wait and Wash. “As the variants change, they are moving more toward behaving like an airborne pathogen. We recommend continuing social distancing, wearing a mask and washing your hands… Nearly 75 percent of patients hospitalized with COVID are unvaccinated. Vaccination is extremely effective at preventing severe illness and hospitalization,” Gallaher said.