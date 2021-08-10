Tom Little loved aviation and always wanted to fly. And he loved his granddaughter, Hadley.
His death on Monday means he can fly now forever, his family said, and his love for Hadley will never die.
Little, 58, of Farmville, an account executive with The Daily Reflector, died at Vidant Medical Center after three-week bout with COVID-19.
Caregivers removed him from a ventilator Monday afternoon, and he died after a short time with family close by, his step-daughter Anna House said Tuesday.
“I think people are going to remember him as the best ‘Pops,’ because Hadley was the apple of his eye,” House said, remembering how much Little doted on the 7-year-old. “And he was a hard worker. My husband said all the time that he (Little) could sell ice to an eskimo.”
Little is at least the 96th person to die in Pitt County as a result of COVID-19. His death was not included in state totals reported on Tuesday. Officials said last week that no Pitt County resident had died directly from COVID since May.
His death comes at a time when the delta variant is escalating infection rates and other measures of COVID spread locally and statewide, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
The 14-day infection rate in Pitt County has jumped to 583 per 100,000 people, according to figures reported Tuesday. It’s the fifth week of increases, up from 54 cases per 100,000 on July 7.
A total 636 new cases were recorded in the county over the last seven days, DHHS reported on Tuesday, an average of about 90 cases a day. Seventy cases were recorded on Monday.
The local average reached nearly 380 new cases a day in February before a vaccine was widely available. It had fallen to closer to six cases a day by June. Ninety-eight people were hospitalized at Vidant Health facilities as of Monday.
Little became ill in mid July and was transported by ambulance to the hospital on July 24, House said. He was placed on a ventilator three days later.
His wife, Wendy, also was hospitalized but was released on Aug. 5, Hadley’s birthday. She was not able be with her husband of 27 years until Monday.
Little grew up in Greenville and was a graduate of J.H. Rose High School, where Wendy was the receptionist for many years. After college he worked with his father’s company, Leasing Pro, which leased motor vehicles. He also worked for Sears in Greenville.
He sold ads for The Daily Reflector, The Standard and affiliated publications since 2012. He loved people and love to talk to them, family and friends said, which made him a good salesman.
“He talked the talk of his customers, no matter what type of business they owned,” said Craig Springer, regional advertising director with Adams Publishing Group-ENC.
“I’m actually finding this out more and more over the past couple of weeks, when I had to step in and be the ‘Tom on the streets’ and try to fill his shoes.”
His accounts and business owners knew him well and vice versa, Springer said. He would stop, talk shop and get to know his clients as people.
“Over the past several days, I’ve found out that more people knew Tom either directly or heard of him than I could ever imagine.”
Little was an aviation enthusiast and was active with the Farmville Exprimental Aircraft Association. He helped publicize local air shows and aviation events. He dreamed one day of owning and flying his own airplane, his daughter said, “and he’s certainly got one now.”
In addition to airplanes, Little peppered his Facebook Page with photos of Hadley. His last post on July 24 included a photo of him and his granddaughter cuddled on the couch for a selfie, taken before he got sick. “Can’t wait to get better and spend some time with my Hadleybug,” he typed on his phone from Vidant.
State and local officials say the widely available COVID-19 vaccines are very effective and preventing infection from the virus. People who are vaccinated also are far less likely to get sick or need medical attention if they do get infected.
As of Tuesday, 86,065 people in Pitt County had received at least a partial vaccine, about 48 percent of the population. That is a jump of more than 6,500 over the previous week, following several weeks of much smaller increases that ranged between a few hundred to just under 1,400.
Little said before his death that he was careful to mask and take other precautions — masking was required on the job — but made the choice to remain unvaccinated. His family on Tuesday was at peace with that decision.
“God needed him more than we did,” House said. “And it was God’s time for him to go.”