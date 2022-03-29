SNOW HILL — The Greene County Board of Education on Monday voted unanimously to appoint the school system’s assistant superintendent to become its top administrator.
Frank Creech, 50, will succeed retiring superintendent Patrick Miller starting July 1. He has been with Greene County Schools since 2011, became chief academic officer in 2014 and was named assistant superintendent in July 2021.
“We are excited that Dr. Creech has agreed to serve Greene County Schools as its next superintendent,” board chairwoman Pat Adams said during Monday’s meeting. “He has earned the privilege to serve as our superintendent.”
Creech’s current salary is $117,036 per year and as superintendent he will earn $122,000.
Creech began his career as a high school teacher in Johnston County. He completed the N.C. Principals Fellow Program in 2000 and went on to serve as an assistant principal and principal in Wake County. He joined Greene County Schools as a teaching coach.
The school system reported that Creech has written over $3 million in grants to support STEM education, after-school and summer programming, community partnerships, teacher professional development, and career pathway programs for students.
He also established the monthly Student Spotlight award to recognize students for outstanding leadership, citizenship, academics and innovation.
He completed the Aspiring Superintendent Fellows Program in 2016 and the Aspiring Superintendents Executive Leadership Development Program in 2020. He also was awarded the Sam Houston Leadership Award by the North Carolina School Superintendents’ Association in 2020.
“Dr. Creech played an integral role in the outstanding accomplishments that have been realized in the school system over the past decade,” Adams said. “We expect him to help us maintain the trajectory of continuous improvement as we strive for even better outcomes for our students.”
Creech earned a bachelor’s degree from Barton College in 1993, a master’s in school administration from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2000 and a doctorate in education from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2005.
Creech made no comment during the meeting.
The appointment comes a month after Miller’s announcement that he was retiring. Miller served as superintendent for 14 years and worked for Greene County Schools for 30 years.
In other action at Monday’s meeting:
The following Greene Central High School students received Student Spotlight awards: Luis Herrera, Ariana Infante, Aaron Jackson, Derek Moreno, Jessica Contreras-Murillo, Sidney Ramsey, Calyn Taylor and Zyquan Williams.
- Gloria Speight was named Transportation Department employee of the month.
- The board voted unanimously to continue optional mask-wearing for students and staff in school buildings.
- Approved a resolution recognizing the month of March as Music in Our Schools Month to promote music education.
The board will meet again at 6 p.m. on April 25.