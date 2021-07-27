A break-in that led to the theft of $2,900 worth of mechanical equipment is being investigated by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.
An incident report said that deputies responded to a farm facility at the 5200 block of Roundtree Road in Ayden at 10:48 a.m. on July 22. An investigation determined that a shop building had been broken into and a number of tools and vehicle parts had been stolen.
Among the items taken were a Snap-On computer valued at $500 and truck parts valued at $900. The report said that a possible suspect had been identified.
PITT COUNTY
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
- 3000 block Doc Loftin Road, Ayden, 9:22 a.m., July 21: break-in at residence. Sodas valued at $5 stolen; case active.
- 6600 block East Wilson Street, Fountain, 9:06 a.m., July 25: loaded handgun valued at $600 stolen from residence; case active.
- 3700 block Ghost Hollow Road, Farmville, 11:18 a.m., July 25: keys, cell phone valued at $999 stolen from residence. Victim stated suspect is her boyfriend; case active.
- 600 block Old Snow Hill Road, Ayden, 3:11 p.m., July 23: gun pointed at man by acquaintance. Damage to car's hood valued at $200; case closed by arrest.
- 10795 County Home Road, Ayden, 7:01 p.m., July 20: dispute in parking lot of Haddock’s Barbeque. Gun pointed at individual; no injuries; case active.
- 2500 block N.C. 121, Farmville, 1:47 p.m., July 16: vehicle broken into at residence. Handgun valued at $720 stolen; case active.
- 8000 block Stantonsburg Road, Farmville, 7:05 p.m., July 17: woman reported being threatened at residence; case cleared.
- 5700 block Stantonsburg Road, Farmville, 11:47 a.m., July 18: woman reported being threatened by boyfriend at residence; case active.
FARMVILLE
The Farmville Police Department released reports recently with the following details and allegations:
- Lacey Nichole Heath, 26, of Farmville was arrested July 18 and charged with one felony count felony possession of schedule I substance and one misdemeanor count possession of drug paraphernalia. She was placed under a $2,5000 secured bond. Her court date is July 19 in Greenville.
- Bethany Leann Ellis, 24, of Supply was taken into custody July 16 for order for arrest speeding. She was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. Her court date is Sept. 15 in Boilvia.
- Terry Williams, 57, of Farmville was arrested July 19 and charged with one felony count assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and one misdemeanor count assault on a female. He was placed under a $50,000 secured bond. A court date was not listed on the report.
- Xavier Damarious Moore, 18, of Farmville was taken into custody July 20 for one felony count warrant for arrest-assault with deadly weapon intent to kill, and one misdemeanor count warrant for arrest possession of handgun by minor and warrant for arrest discharge firearm in city limits. These charges stem from Washington. He was placed under a $75,000 secured bond. A court date was not listed on the report.
- Tony Eugene Lindsey, 35, of Farmville was taken into custody July 21 and charged with order for arrest misdemeanor larceny. He was placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His court date is Sept. 20 in Greenville.
- Anna Dade-El, 42, of Farmville was taken into custody for one misdemeanor count fictitious altered title registration card/tags. She was placed under a $1,000 unsecured. Her court date is Sept. 16 in Farmville.
- A resident of George Street reported motor vehicle theft July 17 when a black 2015 Nissan Altima was stolen from their residence. This case is active.
- A resident of Barrett Street reported an aggravated assault July 17. This case is active.
- Sherry A Carney, 38, of Farmville was cited July 11 with one misdemeanor count criminal summons service. Her court date is Aug. 20 in Greenville.
- Kelvin Onell Corbett, 52 was cited July 13 with one misdemeanor count abandonment of an animal and cruelty to animals. His court date is Aug. 19 in Farmville.
- Zamon Lamar Gore, 20, of Farmville was taken into custody July 13 and charged with one felony count larceny by employee and obtain property by false pretense. He was placed under a $8,000 secured bond. His court date was July 14 in Greenville.