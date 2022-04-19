AYDEN — A man was found shot to death in a car in a neighborhood off of South Lee Street just early Sunday morning, police reported.
Ayden Police Department officers were called to the area of Queen and Princess streets at 12:03 a.m. in reference to shots fired, according to a Tuesday news release from the department.
They found a man sitting in a vehicle with a gunshot wound, the release said, Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The victim has been identified as Anthony Marcell Sutton of Ayden. The department did not provide an age or an address.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. The department on Tuesday asked the public to assist.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the investigative division at 252-481-5844. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the department's EZ Call hotline at 252-746-2730.
Other ways to help include the tip411 service. Send a text to 847411, then type the keyword AYDEN, add a space, type the tip info, and hit send. The Ayden PD app for iPhone and Android also allows the public to submit anonymous tips from a smartphone, or residents can use the “submit a tip” link on the APD Facebook page.
Information can also be given to CrimeStoppers at 252-758-7777.
FARMVILLE
The Farmville Police Department released case reports recently with the following details and allegations.
- Forest Village Drive, 12:01-11 a.m. March 20: purse, identification cards, medication, coat stolen from motor vehicle in parking lot of apartment comples; investigation ongoing.
- Vines Street, 2:45-2:50 p.m. March 23: clothing, credit and debit cards, personal items stolen from residence; investigation ongoing.
- Unspecified address, midnight March 7-4:10 p.m. March 24, copper wire stolen from electrical substation at industrial site; investigation ongoing.
- Williams Street, 4:40-4:45 p.m. March 24: shed door pried open, fishing equipment, tools stolen; investigation ongoing.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports recently with the following details and allegations:
- 5400 block Gardnerville Road, Ayden, 11:40 a.m. April 18: catalytic converters valued at $200 each stolen from three vehicles at residence; case active.
- 700 block Pocosin Road, Winterville, 8 p.m. April 16-12:26 a.m. April 17: wallet containing $250 cash, financial cards, stolen from residence; case active.
- 600 Shadow Ridge Drive, Winterville, 2:11 p.m. April 17: man assaulted at residence by sibling; case cleared.
- 9100 block West Marlboro Road, Farmville, 4:30 p.m. April 14: woman assaulted by offender known to her; case active.
- 690 block Jacksontown Road, Grifton, 3:39 p.m. on April 11: gaming system, flatscreen television valued at $400 stolen from residence.