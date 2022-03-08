A man has been sentenced to 40 months in prison and three years of supervised release for his role as a getaway driver during a bank robbery in Ayden and three others along the East Coast.
Alexis Morales, 40, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on Monday for the robbery, a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina on Monday said.
Evidence presented in court showed Morales’ co-conspirator, Circe Nena Baez, 38, also of Harrisburg, entered the Southern Bank on July 24, 2019, and handed the teller a note demanding money.
The note said that Baez’s children were being held as hostages. The teller gave Baez $2,494, the release said. She would then rendezvous with Morales. The release said no children were held hostage as part of the robbery.
Three other banks were robbed by the pair with the same method in July 2019. Reports from the time said those robberies occurred in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, Orrstown, Pennsylvania and Hamlet.
Investigators with the FBI and local police tracked Morales and Baez to Charlotte where they were arrested at the Charlotte Speedway Inn & Suites on July 28 of 2019. At that time they were charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Morales pleaded guilty to the Ayden crime on Dec. 7. The release did not say if Morales pleaded guilty to the other robberies.
Baez previously pleaded guilty on Nov. 2 and was sentenced on Feb. 16 to 42 months with three years of supervised release. She was dubbed the “Pink Lady Bandit” because the Ayden bank robbery suspect carried a pink handbag.
The Ayden Police Department and Greenville Police Department were part of the investigation which was undertaken by ten agencies along the East Coast.
Stabbing report
Winterville police responded to a call of a reported stabbing about noon on March 3 at Sam’s Club, 4290 Winterville Parkway.
Pitt Community College Campus Police arrested Natasha Bryant, 36, and Lacoya Forbes, 33, both of Washington, for simple affray charges.
Forbes was cut with a knife and was treated at the scene. Bryant was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
Both were jailed under unsecured bonds at the Pitt County Detention Center, according to a news release from the Winterville Police Department.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office released reports recently with the following details and allegations.
Break ins, thefts
- 2700 block Frank Kilpatrick Road, Grifton, 12:59 p.m. March 4: fraud in the amount of $178.88 reported; case closed, leads exhausted.
- 1800 block Haddock Road, Winterville, 4:15 p.m. March 4: fraud in the amount of $729.78 reported; case active.
Assaults
- 2500 Nash Joyner Road, Farmville, 5:02 p.m. March 3: man attempted to strangle girlfriend at her residence; case active.
- 130 block Squire Drive, Winterville, 4 p.m. March 2- 10:08 a.m. March 3: man assaulted wife at her residence; case active.
- 1100 block East Hanrahan Road, Ayden, 9:02 a.m. March 2: items valued at $29,600 were reported stolen from farm; case active.