The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s aid to identify a man suspected of stealing wooden pallets from a commercial office south of Ayden.
The sheriff’s office posted surveillance photos of the man on social media on Feb 24. The bearded suspect is wearing a cap, blue jeans and a dark-colored pullover bearing an indiscernible logo. He can be seen amid pallets in one photo. Another depicts a suspect vehicle, a silver Ford pickup truck of an undetermined model.
The suspect in question is connected to a theft that occurred between 3 p.m. Feb. 18 and 2 p.m. Feb. 20 at 138 Elliott Dixon Drive, an office of Grover Gaming.
An incident report indicated that 56 pallets were stolen, valued at $20 each. The investigation remains active. The post asked anyone with information to contact Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 758-7777.
Police seek counterfeiters
Winterville police are asking the public for help in identifying suspects accused of using counterfeit money at a pharmacy.
A news release from the Winterville Police Department said the incident occurred Feb. 23 at Walgreens, 5016 Old Tar Road. The three suspects pictured are accused of using $820 in counterfeit currency to purchase greeting cards and gift cards.
Also pictured is a white suspect vehicle of an undetermined make or model.
The release said anyone with information should contact the department at 756-1105 or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 758-7777.
Snow Hill arrest
The Snow Hill Police Department announced it arrested a person suspected of firing shots from a silver sedan about 2:40 p.m. on Feb. 10 in the area of Kingold Boulevard and Hull Road near several businesses and West Greene Elementary.
Witnesses at the scene told police someone was driving a small silver sedan on Hull Road at a high speed and firing from the vehicle. No one was injured, the department reported.
The investigation indicated that the school was not a target, the department reported. Surveillance cameras captured the car leaving the area at a high rate of speed heading southward on Hull Road.
The department reported Feb. 21 it had charged a juvenile after the investigation identified the suspect. The suspect’s name was not released.
Gunfire investigationPitt County deputies are investigating early morning shootings at homes northwest of Ayden, according to incident reports.
A call was made at 1:40 a.m. Feb. 23 about a shooting at a home in the 400 block of Abbott Farm Road, reports indicated. A narrative said that an unspecified number of suspects drove by the home and opened fire while the residents were outside.
That report lists three victims, all of whom are acquaintances of a suspect, who on the report was listed as a Winterville resident.
Reports indicated that 28 shots were fired from at least two weapons. A Glock 17 9mm handgun and 45-caliber Hi-Point handgun belonging to two of the victims were taken into evidence.
A second report said that at 1:52 a.m. the residents of the dwelling across the street called to report a shooting. On that report, two of the victims in the earlier incident are listed as suspects, indicating that they returned fire.
Further information was not immediately available. The second report said that the cases are connected. Both cases remain active.
The sheriff’s office in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
7653 N.C. 11 South, Ayden, 1:25 p.m. Feb. 17-10 a.m. Feb. 20: fight reported at Ayden-Grifton High School; case active.
1000 block Gemstone Circle, Winterville, midnight-6:34 a.m. Feb. 23: vehicle broken into at residence. Electronics valued at $519, hair trimmer valued at $100, knife valued at $50, credit cards stolen; case active.
3300 block Myrtlewood Court, Fountain, 11:11 a.m. Feb. 26: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case cleared.