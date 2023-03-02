The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s aid to identify a man suspected of stealing wooden pallets from a commercial office south of Ayden.

The sheriff’s office posted surveillance photos of the man on social media on Feb 24. The bearded suspect is wearing a cap, blue jeans and a dark-colored pullover bearing an indiscernible logo. He can be seen amid pallets in one photo. Another depicts a suspect vehicle, a silver Ford pickup truck of an undetermined model.

