The Greene County Register of Deeds was among a half dozen in North Carolina that lost online services after Christmas cyberattack on an Ohio-based contractor.
The office on Tuesday said Cott Systems Inc. is working around the clock to restore services that allow residents to search and file documents electronically. The office has been working with residents to conduct business manually since Cott servers were frozen on Christmas Day.
Edgecombe, Halifax, Jones, Nash and Pamlico also contract with Cott to provide public record management services and also have been affected by the attack. A Greene County official said Cott could not provide a timeline for when the system would be restored.
The register of deeds processes all of the county’s vital records, from births, deaths and marriages to real estate transactions. The office said the public has been patient and understanding.
According to Cott Systems’ website, the company does business with 400 entities in 21 states and has been in the public records management business for more than 130 years.
The company reported it discovered unusual activity on its servers on Dec. 26 and disconnected them to isolate that activity within our environment. An investigation is ongoing by The Federal Bureau of Investigation.