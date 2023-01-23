Though he has been on the job since Jan. 7, newly elected Congressman Don Davis reaffirmed his oath of office at the Pitt County Courthouse on Tuesday night surrounded by supporters, telling them he already has begun to fight for health care reform that could impact eastern North Carolina.

Davis, the Democrat representing the First Congressional District — which includes part of Pitt County — took his oath alongside family as local leaders, friends and constituents looked on. Judge Marvin K. Blount III, Pitt County Superior Court Judge, expressed gratitude for Davis’ accessibility and diligence.

