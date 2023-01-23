...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Surrounded by his family, Congressman Don Davis takes the oath of office, presided over by U.S. Court of Appeals Fourth Circuit Judge James A. Wynn Jr., during his swearing-in ceremony at Pitt County Courthouse on Tuesday.
Surrounded by his family, Congressman Don Davis shakes hands with U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit Judge James A. Wynn Jr. after taking the oath of office during the swearing in ceremony for Congressman Don Davis at Pitt County Courthouse on Tuesday.
Surrounded by family, Congressman Don Davis points up, thanking God during the swearing in ceremony for Congressman Don Davis at Pitt County Courthouse on Tuesday.
Greenville police are investigating a vehicle break in near Portertown Road that led to a handgun theft.
An incident report from the department said the theft is believed to have occurred between 6 p.m. Monday and 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of Pine Brook Court, west of the Highland Park Mobile Home Community.
The gun is a black Smith and Wesson .38 caliber handgun valued at $360. The report said that the victim's debit card and driver's license were also stolen. The case is under further investigation.
Anyone with information can contact the department at 329-4315 or Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 758-7777.
Arson investigated
Police are investigating if a fire in a west Greenville neighborhood last week was intentionally set.
An incident report from the Greenville Police Department said officers responded to the fire about 7:42 a.m. Jan. 11 at 410 Latham St., which is at the corner of Ward Street west of the city's Uptown District. The fire caused $4,000 in damage.
Greenville Fire-Rescue said that 23 personnel were on the scene and that no one was injured from the fire. The fire was small and in the home's interior, a spokeswoman for GFR said.
A spokesperson for GPD said the home was not receiving electricity at the time of the fire as it was in the process of being remodeled. She said officers are looking at the possibility the fire may have been caused by a cigarette.
The case is under further investigation.
GREENVILLE
The police department in other cases released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
909 Moye Blvd., 10 a.m. Jan. 12- 12:30 p.m. Jan. 15: tablet valued at $500 stolen from Holiday Inn Express; case active.
1900 block Exchange Drive, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 16- 8:25 a.m. Jan. 17: vehicle broken into at residence; case inactive.
1900 block Tara Court, 12:17 a.m. Jan. 17: vehicle broken into in parking lot. $23 cash stolen; case active.
3040 Evans St., 8:39 p.m. Jan. 17: merchandise valued at $633.84 stolen from Target. Items recovered; case closed by citation.
800 block Mumford Road, 9 a.m. July 15-9 a.m. Jan. 4: tools valued at $795 stolen from construction site near River Park North. Employee suspected; case active.
2201 Dickinson Ave., midnight Dec. 13-1:28 p.m. Jan. 11: identity theft reported at American Auto Sales; case active.
300 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 10 a.m. Jan. 11- 11:07 a.m. Jan. 13: identity theft reported from State Employee's Credit Union; $8.25 reported stolen; case active.
2800 E. 10th St., 12:45 p.m. Jan. 11: hygiene product valued at $3.25 stolen from Family Dollar; case inactive.
701 Moye Blvd., 10:17-10:21 p.m. Jan. 12: sandwich valued at $5.99 stolen from Sheetz; case closed by citation.
3300 block East 10th Street, midnight-11:10 a.m. Jan. 13: break in at residence; case inactive.
500 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 1:53 a.m. Jan. 13: break-in at Hook & Ree; $200 stolen; case active.
2800 E. 10th St., 4:28 p.m. Jan. 13: alcoholic beverages valued at $15.40 stolen from Family Dollar; case active.
1900 block Hyde Drive, 4:52 p.m. Jan. 13: handgun valued at $699 stolen from residence; case active.
250 Easy St., 7:41 p.m. Jan. 13: groceries valued at $309.77 stolen from Food Lion; case closed by arrest.
1100 block Forbes Street, 2:53 a.m. Jan. 14: vehicle broken into at residence; case closed by arrest.
210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 12:10-12:37 p.m. Jan. 14: wine valued at $13.98 stolen from Walmart; case closed by citation.
2000 block Copper Beech Way, 3:47 p.m. Jan. 14: break in at residence. Damage to window valued at $200; case active.
210 S.W. Greenville Blvd., 4:40 p.m. Jan. 14: compressed air valued at $7.88 stolen from Walmart; case closed by citation.
714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 6:35 p.m. Jan. 14: towels, sheets valued at $133 stolen from Belk; case closed by arrest.
2100 block Flagstone Court, 12 p.m. Jan. 15-11 a.m. Jan. 16: vehicle broken into at residence. Camera with lenses valued at $1,947 stolen; case inactive.
701 Moye Blvd., 11:11 p.m. Jan. 15: alcoholic beverage valued at $38.99 stolen from Sheetz; case closed by citation.
714 S.E. Greenville Blvd., 12:01 p.m. Jan. 16: jackets valued at $119.50 stolen from Belk; case closed by citation.
3196 E. 10th St., 8:32 p.m. Jan. 16: silver Nissan Maxima valued at $2,000 stolen from Pirate's Pitstop. Vehicle recovered, $400 cash stolen; case active.
1300 block Willow Street, 11:28 p.m. Jan. 16: vehicle broken into near residence. Wallet containing $120, financial cards, house key stolen; case active.
Assaults
1100 block Jones Street, 5:30 a.m. Jan. 17: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
1300 block Westpointe Drive, 12:32 p.m. Jan. 17: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
3200 block Moonlight Way, 10:17 a.m. Jan. 11: woman assaulted by child at residence; case inactive.
1400 block Ward Street, 9:59 p.m. Jan. 12: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
300 block East Dudley Street, 3:40 a.m. Jan. 13: shots fired into residence. No injuries reported. Window sustains $100 damage; case active.
100 block Oak Towne Drive, 9:05 a.m. Jan. 13: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case inactive.
700 block Peed Drive, 4 p.m. Jan. 13: woman hit with car; case inactive.
2100 block Dickinson Avenue, 6 p.m. Jan. 13-6:49 p.m. Jan. 14: woman assaulted by boyfriend in parking lot; case inactive.
3500 block East 10th Street, 9 p.m. Jan. 13: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case closed by arrest.
200 block East Fifth Street, 2 a.m. Jan. 15: man assaulted; case closed by arrest.
PITT COUNTY
The Pitt County Sheriff's Office released reports with the following details and allegations:
Break ins, thefts
3400 block Field View Court, Winterville, 3:21 p.m. Jan. 17: property valued at $60,000 stolen from residence by victim's grandparent; case status unknown.
1200 block Victor Drive, midnight-7:21 a.m. Jan. 13: attempted vehicle break ins at residence; case active.
2200 block Bell Arthur Road, midnight Dec. 28-10:34 p.m. Jan. 13: fraud in the amount of $725 reported; case active.
3519 N.C. 43 North, 3:36-4:25 a.m. Jan. 14: lottery tickets valued at $372 stolen from Speedway; case active.
700 block Roosevelt Spain Road, 12:27 p.m. Jan. 14: home forcibly entered, prescription drugs valued at $150, speakers valued at $500 stolen; case active.
500 block Birchwood Drive, midnight-7:30 a.m. Jan. 15: tools valued at $1,460 stolen from residence; case active.
3000 bock Portertown Road at Rouse Road 1:22 a.m. Jan. 16: vehicle plate reported stolen then recovered; case active.
817 Rivit St., midnight Dec. 16: credit card theft reported at Coastal Concrete Innovations LLC; case active.
Surrounded by his family, Congressman Don Davis repeats the oath of office after U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit Judge James A. Wynn Jr. during the swearing in ceremony for Congressman Don Davis at Pitt County Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Surrounded by his family, Congressman Don Davis takes the oath of office, presided over by U.S. Court of Appeals Fourth Circuit Judge James A. Wynn Jr., during his swearing-in ceremony at Pitt County Courthouse on Tuesday.
Congressman Don Davis speaks during his swearing-in ceremony at the Pitt County Courthouse on Tuesday.
Congressman Don Davis speaks to a packed courtroom during his swearing-in ceremony.
Surrounded by his family, Congressman Don Davis shakes hands with U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit Judge James A. Wynn Jr. after taking the oath of office during the swearing in ceremony for Congressman Don Davis at Pitt County Courthouse on Tuesday.
Surrounded by family, Congressman Don Davis points up, thanking God during the swearing in ceremony for Congressman Don Davis at Pitt County Courthouse on Tuesday.
Congressman Don Davis speaks during the swearing in ceremony for Congressman Don Davis at Pitt County Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Chief of Staff for Congressman Don Davis Hannah Spengler speaks during the swearing in ceremony for Congressman Don Davis at Pitt County Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Pitt County District Court Judge Mario Perez speaks during the swearing in ceremony for Congressman Don Davis at Pitt County Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit Judge James A. Wynn Jr. speaks during the swearing in ceremony for Congressman Don Davis at Pitt County Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Surrounded by his family, Congressman Don Davis repeats the oath of office after U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit Judge James A. Wynn Jr. during the swearing in ceremony for Congressman Don Davis at Pitt County Courthouse on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Though he has been on the job since Jan. 7, newly elected Congressman Don Davis reaffirmed his oath of office at the Pitt County Courthouse on Tuesday night surrounded by supporters, telling them he already has begun to fight for health care reform that could impact eastern North Carolina.
Davis, the Democrat representing the First Congressional District — which includes part of Pitt County — took his oath alongside family as local leaders, friends and constituents looked on. Judge Marvin K. Blount III, Pitt County Superior Court Judge, expressed gratitude for Davis’ accessibility and diligence.
“Hate to lose you from the North Carolina legislature Congressman Davis, but our loss is the First Congressional District’s gain,” said Blount, a registered Democrat who ran unopposed in November’s election. Elected judicial officials have had to run under a political party designation since rule changes for 2018’s midterm elections.
Davis’ oath was administered by Judge James A. Wynn Jr. of the U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals. Wynn has ties to Pitt County and Greenville as a jurist, including practicing law alongside Davis’ predecessor, G.K. Butterfield, who retired after 18 years in Congress.
“This will be your ceremonial oath but it will be the oath by which you will stand before the people who elected you, who you represent, whether they are Democrat or Republican,” Wynn told Davis.
Davis said he was grateful to Blount, Wynn and others who attended the ceremony. He discussed the diversity of eastern North Carolina, and Pitt County specifically, which has one of only two elected Mexican-American judges statewide and the first black woman elected sheriff in the state’s history.
Bipartisanship was also a topic touched on by Davis, the former mayor of Snow Hill and most recently a legislator in N.C. Senate District 5. He said that working in Washington, D.C., has been an adjustment from the state legislature, adding that a top priority early on has been developing relationships on both sides of the aisle.
There was time for that during the 15 votes necessary to elect Congressman Kevin McCarthy of California as GOP House Speaker, he said.
“There’s always going to be a learning curve,” Davis said. “It is going to be very important for me to continuing building upon relationships.
“I had an opportunity to reach out to the North Carolina delegation, Democrats and Republicans alike, and during the time we were obviously electing a speaker. It (became) an opportunity to meet so many new colleagues from across the nation and that’s how, very early on, I’m able to join forces with Rep. Lloyd Doggett out of Texas to sign onto a bill that would create a federal alternative (for health care).”
That federal alternative is H.R. 31, the Cover Outstanding Vulnerable Expansion-eligible Residents Now Act, which Doggett drafted and introduced on Dec. 9. Davis is one of 42 Democrats to co-sponsor the bill which would amend part of the Social Security Act and, in part, allow state entities to expand Medicaid.
The North Carolina General Assembly is expected to discuss Medicaid expansion this year. Pitt County state Reps. Gloristine Brown, a Democrat representing District 8, and Tim Reeder, a Republican in District 9, spoke in favor of expansion on the campaign trail.
“If the state’s not going to expand Medicaid, we’re working right now on a federal alternative,” Davis said to cheers from supporters.
Along with health care Davis said he wants to address education and economic issues at a federal level, ideally providing an impact in eastern North Carolina. With appointments around the corner he said he hopes to be named to the House’s Committee on Agriculture, doubling down on his support for small business and farmers.
He also brought up a need to diminish “extreme” politics on both sides when discussing the process of McCarthy’s election as speaker and the bipartisan approach to legislative leadership.
An Air Force veteran, Davis said there’s a need to improve mental health and support programs for active duty and former military service members. In his time in the state Senate, Davis introduced bills to include state appropriations for veterans suffering traumatic brain injury, telepsychiatry amid the COVID-19 pandemic and an increase in the number of scholarships for children of wartime veterans.
Congressman Greg Murphy, a Republican who represents the other section of Pitt County in the 3rd Congressional District, announced Wednesday his own legislation that relates to military personnel: the Protect Our Military Families’ 2nd Amendment Rights Act.
Murphy introduced the bill which a release said would allow spouses of military personnel to purchase firearms at the service member’s assigned duty station with proper documentation. Murphy initially introduced the bill at the last Congressional session, the release said, and it is his first piece of legislation drafted for 2023.
In December, Murphy announced that the VETS Credit Act, a bill that expedites the process for student veterans to transfer course credits across institutions in the event of a closure or program cancellation, was signed into law by President Joe Biden. Murphy worked on parts of the legislation that relate to transferal of G.I. Bill benefits for dependents of active duty personnel or veterans, the release said.