Email announcements to community@reflector.com for inclusion in The Standard and The Daily Reflector.
ReStart 5k
Greenville's ReStart 5K, a free run held every New Year's Day to start year right, will be held 10 a.m. to noon at Fleet Feet, 709 S.E. Greenville Blvd., with a staggered start and COVID precautions in place. The run is a free, untimed community event meant for fun, health and fellowship. Runs will start every five minutes and the course will follow sections of greenway and side-walked streets. Registration is required. Visit fleetfeet.com/s/greenvillenc/ and click the Restart link under the Events and Races menu.
Low Income Energy Program signup
Greene County DSS currently is holding signup for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program. Anyone who is 60 or older or is disabled and receives services through the Division of Aging & Adult Services who received a LIEAP payment during the 2019-20 year and currently receives food stamp benefits will automatically receive a payment during 2020-21. Anyone who falls in this category who did not receive a LIEAP payment last year may apply for the program at Greene County DSS office. All other individuals may apply starting Jan. 2 through March 31. These individuals may apply online at http://epass.nc.gov or by U.S. mail or fax. Applications will also be available www.greenecountync.gov.
Farmers Market
The Leroy James Farmers Market, 4560 County Home Road, will be closed through Jan. 1. It will reopen 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays only starting Jan. 2.
Council on Aging
The Pitt County Council on Aging is providing the following classes and programs at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Most offerings are free. Call 752-1717, Ext. 201, for information or to register unless otherwise noted.
- Blood Pressure Screenings, 10 a.m. to noon on Jan. 12 and 26. Drop ins are welcome.
- Struggling with anxiety or depression? Free mental health screenings 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 12.
- Memoir writing class, 1-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 12-April 27. Cost: $25.
- Dr. Kathryn Kolasa will give a presentation on the MIND Diet and its impact on dementia and brain health 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13. Call 752-1717, ext. 201 to register.
- Conversational Spanish, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 14-Feb. 18. Cost is $15.
- Ready, Set, GROW — Preparing Your Vegetable Garden, 2-4 p.m. Jan. 20, 2-4 p.m.
- Physical Therapy Screenings 10-11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 21. Drop ins are welcome.
- Jewelry Class 2-4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27. Cost is $5.
- Beginning Wood Carving Class 3:30-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 2-March 9. Cost is $35, which will supply a knife, blanks and finishing supplies.
- Watercolor Class for beginners through intermediate level 6:30-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 2-March 30. Cost: $60.
- Trip to Pennsylvania Dutch country, April 20-22. Call 752-1717, x205 for information.
- Rhine Getaway River Cruise, Nov. 3-11, 2021. Price starts at $3,099 per person, including airfare. Taking deposits now.
- Are you over 60 and in need of incontinence supplies? Call the Council on Aging at 752-1717 for more information.
COVID testing
- Vidant Health offers COVID-19 testing at the corner of Stantonsburg Road and Wellness Drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and the site is closed New Year’s Day. Insurance information will be collected from those who have it for CARES Act documentation, and visitors must have a photo ID. Results are expected within 24 hours.
Pitt County Health Department is no longer offering mass community clinics at this time. Testing will be provided as needed through case investigations and contact tracing. The site at Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church is closed. To find other testing opitons: Visit https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place.
Winterville seniors
The Winterville Senior Citizens Club is providing members with fresh vegetables and fruits every Tuesday. The distribution aims to help the vulnerable population stay healthy during this time. Call Beatrice Henderson at 814-9012 for information.
Support Teachers
Support ENC Teachers, a social media effort designed to linking teachers with individuals and businesses that can help them supply their classrooms, is live on Facebook now. The effort is sponsored by Hardee, Massey & Blodgett law firm in Greenville so teachers can share their classroom wish lists by posting photos and requests, which now include personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer and other supplies to fight COVID-19. For more information and to donate, go to Facebook and search for Support ENC Teachers.
Utility assistance
The Neighbor to Neighbor program offers assistance to help people who are struggling to pay their utility bills due. The effort is a partnership between GUC and the Pitt County Department of Social Services. Pitt County residents interested in applying should contact the DSS office at 252-902-1110. To find out more, including how to contribute, visit www.guc.com/about-us/community/neighbor-neighbor. Customers also can request a payment arrangement with GUC to spread out past due amounts over time. Forms are available on guc.com, or call 252-752-7166 to speak with a customer service representative.
FreeCycle Fridays
Pitt County Solid Waste & Recycling offers a FreeCycle Fridays program that takes items discarded at the Pitt County Transfer Station and posts them to the Freecycle Fridays photo album on the @PittCountyNC Facebook page every Friday at noon. The items can be claimed by members of the public and picked up for free. To learn more visit www.pittcountync.gov/freecycle.
Give Blood
The American Red Cross needs blood now more than ever. The Donation Center, 700 Cromwell Drive, is open from 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.redcross.org or call 758-1140 or 1-800-733-2767.
Catholic charities
Catholic Charities operate a food bank in Greenville along with disaster services, immigration services and services in support of the family. The pantry is located at, 2780-B Dickinson Ave., 252-355-5111. Visit www.CatholicCharitiesRaleigh.org for more information.
Food safety
The food safety professionals at N.C. State University have an array of useful information on food safety, hints on cleaning and disinfecting and best practices for managing risks associated with COVID-19. The downloadable resources cover situations at home and for food environments such as restaurants, grocery stores, food banks gardens and farms. All items are peer-reviewed by an expert panel, and many are translated into Spanish. Visit https://foodsafety.ces.ncsu.edu/covid-19-resources/ and check back frequently for updates.
NC 2-1-1
The United Way's statewide 2-1-1 call service can refer people to organizations in their community that are helping with health and human service resources related to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Call to obtain free and confidential information about resources in the community. NC 2-1-1 operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Simply dial 2-1-1 or TTY 888-892-1162 for assistance. learn more about NC 2-1-1, visit nc211.org.
Animal adoptions
- The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina, 3520 Tupper Drive, is now open by appointment only from 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit hsecarolina.org or email HSECgeneral@gmail.com for an adoption application, which must be approved before an appointment is scheduled. Call 413-7247.
- Pitt County Animal Services, 4550 County Home Road, is open weekdays by appointment only to help prevent spread of the coronavirus. Call 902-1725. Visit petango.com/pittshelter to view animals available for adoption.