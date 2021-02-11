AYDEN — Ayden commissioners concerned about a late audit are now requiring needed information to be turned over to the firm handling its financial report no later than Feb. 17.
April Adams of auditing firm Cherry Bekaert updated Ayden officials on the situation at Monday’s Board of Commissioners meeting.
The audit was due to the Local Government Commission in October, but that date was extended to Jan. 31 due to complications caused by COVID-19.
Ayden has yet to submit its audit because Adams lacks needed information to complete the 2020 financial statements.
“Until we get every last bit of the initial request we won’t be able to really dig in and start the process of drafting this,” Adams said.
Once all the information is received, it will take an additional three to four weeks to complete the financial reports, she said.
Adams noted the information has been delayed due to staff turnover. Ayden lost its financial director, deputy financial director and town manager in a matter of months.
This left remaining staff to find and complete the needed paperwork and information, she said. Staff has been working to prepare the information and has come in on the weekends to do so.
“As soon as a month lapses without a finance officer with a town your size, you’re heading for trouble,” Adams said.
The late audit was not cause for alarm, she said. The commission has seen turnover affect audit timeliness before.
Town commissioners will be asked to explain why the audit was late as well as to establish a course of action to prevent a late audit in the future, Adams said.
The 2019 audit also was submitted late after town took over the responsibility of creating its own financial statements, Adams said.
“It just took a little bit longer than anticipated,” Adams said.
To reduce the burden on the town, officials opted to allow Cherry Bekaert to create financial statements for the 2020 audit, she added.
Mayor Steve Tripp said he is confident that once the audit is complete it will demonstrate the town is in good financial standing.
He recommended the town set a Feb. 17 due date be set for town employees to turn in all the needed information and commissioners agreed.
For the next audit, Commissioner Cindy Goff asked if it would be possible to submit needed information to Cherry Bekaert as soon as the fiscal year is closed out.
The financial department has already taken this into consideration and has prepared a checklist of items that can be submitted after close-out, according to Amy Coble, Ayden finance director.
In other action, the board:
- Issued a proclamation declaring February as Black History Month. Mayor Pro-tem Ivory Mewborn expressed his desire for the town to do more to honor Black History Month and suggested fliers be placed as well as updating the town’s website.
- Reappointed Tronette Greene to the Library Board.
- Appointed Mewborn to the newly created Pitt County Human Relations Council following a nomination by Commissioner Raymond Langley.
- Approved voluntary annexation of a 5-acre tract located on Jolly Road approximately 500 feet south of the Ayden District Park. The land will house Best Cathedral of Fresh Fire Ministries Inc.