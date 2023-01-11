WINTERVILLE — When Pitt County Schools students returned to classes to start 2023, those at A.G. Cox will have left more than the old year behind.

Middle-schoolers who walked through Cox’s front doors on Dec. 21 will never pass that way again. As they waved goodbye to head home for winter break, they also were bidding farewell to classrooms where students have been taught for nearly 90 years.

Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.