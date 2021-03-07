CLIMAX — Farmville Central’s girls’ attempt at winning a third state championship in school history and second in a row was denied by Shelby Saturday afternoon.
The Golden Lions, led by 31 points and eight assists from Maraja Pass, handed the Jaguars their only loss of the season, 77-62, in the Class 2A state championship game at Providence Grove High School.
Shelby (19-0) won its first-ever state title in its first finals appearance, while Farmville Central finished its outstanding season 14-1 overall.
After being denied a chance to win it all on the court last season (the Jags and Newton-Conover were named co-2A champions after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the championship games), Farmville Central was looking to cap a perfect season with a second ring this year.
Pass and the Golden Lions had different plans.
“I know we didn’t win today, but in my mind these girls are still state champions,” said disappointed FCHS head coach Hollis Harper. “We came up short this year and our girls played hard. Shelby made some big plays at the end, and we never could stop their pick and roll but hey, give them credit (Shelby) – they played hard. Our girls fought all the way to the end.”
Despite early foul trouble to Journee McDaniel (three in the first quarter), Farmville Central was tied at 9-all until a 7-0 run by the Lions made it 16-9 before a 3-pointer by McDaniel cut the Lions’ lead to 16-12. Amiya Joyner’s bucket pulled the Jaguars within two (19-17) at the end of the quarter.
“When we got in foul trouble, we took our press off and had to go man,” Harper said. “We were still giving fouls. When you have as good a guards as they had, you cannot foul the way we were fouling, and it got us in trouble. And we missed a lot of free throws.”
The Jaguars seemingly had no answer for Pass and her fellow guards, Ally Hollifield and Kate Hollifield. Ally Hollifield finished with 22 points (four 3-pointers) while Kate Hollifield added three triples and finished with 16 points.
A driving basket by Pass pushed the Shelby lead to 10 (32-22) with five minutes left in the first half, but Farmville clawed back behind 10 points from Jordan Joyner, who was named Most Outstanding Player for the Jaguars.
A 3-pointer by Janiya Foskey put Farmville ahead 41-38 early in the third quarter, but an 8-0 burst by the Lions (Pass and both Hollifields scored) gave Shelby the lead back for good, 46-41. The Western champion then finished the quarter on a 15-9 run (Pass had 10 of those points) to take a 61-50 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Pass drove for a bucket and then dished to Kate Hollifield for a 3-pointer to extend the Shelby lead to 66-50 before a basket by Foskey ended the drought and made it 66-52 with 5:41 left.
With Pass and Ally Hollifield running the show, the Lions were able to chew time off the clock and shorten the game.
The closest Farmville Central could get was nine points (67-58) on a basket by McDaniel with 2:17 left.
Joyner led Farmville Central with 19 points, while Foskey added 14 points and 11 rebounds, McDaniel had 13 points and Amiya Joyner amassed 10 points and 15 rebounds.
A major factor in the outcome was turnovers. The Jags committed 20, while Shelby had just six.
The NCHSAA awarded Sportsmanship Awards to one athlete from each of the participating teams in recognition of excellence in sportsmanship throughout the year. The Sportsmanship Award winners for the game were Yahreia Peeler from Shelby and Kenya Pittman from Farmville Central.
The loss may sting for a while, but Harper said his team was a special group that won another Eastern Plains Conference crown and a third consecutive regional title this season.
“I am proud of them,” Harper said. “They’re champions to me. I’ve had these ladies for four years (seniors Jordan Joyner, Foskey, Pittman and Lauryn Pitt) and we may have came out with the loss, but we’re still champions.”