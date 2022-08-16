WINTERVILLE — A new two-story addition at A.G. Cox Middle School is expected to be completed before the start of the new school year on Aug. 29, despite setbacks earlier this year.

Pitt County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Operations Matt Johnson said Monday that the school district could receive a certificate of occupancy for the new building as early as Aug. 16.

