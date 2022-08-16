WINTERVILLE — A new two-story addition at A.G. Cox Middle School is expected to be completed before the start of the new school year on Aug. 29, despite setbacks earlier this year.
Pitt County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Operations Matt Johnson said Monday that the school district could receive a certificate of occupancy for the new building as early as Aug. 16.
“We’ve got good news coming out of A.G. Cox,” Johnson told members of the Board of Education at a work session meeting. “I did not think that was going to happen this summer.”
In late June, the board terminated the contract with Group III Management of Kinston, the company hired in the fall of 2020 as the general contractor to oversee $12.2 million in renovations and an addition at the school. While officials said no students would be displaced because of the termination, they anticipated it would take months or more before work could resume.
But Johnson said a surety company brought in a new project management firm, J.S. Held, and site superintendent, Landmark Corp., to work to try to get the project back on track.
“The project has turned around tremendously,” he said. “The last two months with folks actually running the job properly we’ve been able to gain some time.”
If sixth-graders can occupy the new building, Johnson said, it will allow eighth-grade classrooms to be relocated before the beginning of fall semester so that renovations on their wing can begin. That renovation should be complete by December, allowing eighth-graders to move back in by spring semester. Demolition on the front section of the office building would begin in January.
“That’s about six months ahead of where we thought we were going to be about three months ago,” Johnson said. “The project is still going to overall end up late for our contract date, but I do not think we’re going to be a year behind schedule as I thought. That’s great news for all of us.”
The A.G. Cox project features the addition of a two-story building to replace a nearly 85-year-old classroom wing and includes a new media center, science labs and office area, along with renovations of the remaining campus. The campus, at 2657 Church St., Winterville, is to remain in use throughout the project, which is expected to bring the school’s capacity from 800 to 950 students.
Johnson also reported good news at C.M. Eppes Middle School, where on-campus building projects have been underway since the school was damaged by Hurricane Isaias and subsequent storms two years ago.
Seventh-grade classrooms were closed for repairs during the 2020-21 school year, while some students met across the street at Immanuel Baptist Church. In the spring of 2021, structural deficiencies discovered in a different area of the school forced additional classrooms to close. Ten mobile classrooms were added to campus for the 2021-22 school year, during which more structural deficiencies were discovered.
Johnson said Muter Construction expects to have the band room, the cafeteria and kitchen as well as the gym and locker room ready for the start of the new school year, which is about two weeks away.
“This year should be a lot different with those areas opened back up,” he said.
Construction continues on a two-story sixth-grade wing. But Johnson expects the entire project may be completed ahead of schedule.
COVID protocol
COVID-19 will be treated much like other illnesses among students in the upcoming school year, without contact tracing, required quarantines due to exposure or weekly reports of cases on campus, the district reported.
Superintendent Ethan Lenker told school board members that for the new school year, which begins Aug. 29, student illnesses will be managed the way they were before the coronavirus pandemic.
“Moving forward, COVID is being treated as if you were just sick,” Lenker said. “If you are sick, you should stay home. If you get sick at school you go home, not the whole class, not someone who is sitting next to you on a bus.”
According to Lenker’s report, students or staff members who test positive for COVID will be asked to remain home from school for five days and to wear a mask for five days after returning to school. Students who are unable to wear a mask should not be excluded from school after their five days of isolation. Students and staff members do not have to be “cleared” by a physician to return to school following a diagnosis.
In many ways, COVID will be treated like other illnesses in that students and staff are asked to remain out of school for at least 24 hours after they last experienced fever (without fever-reducing medication) or at least 12 hours after experiencing vomiting or diarrhea.
Students or staff members who have been exposed to a person who is COVID positive may continue to attend school.
Lenker said schools would continue to make optional COVID testing available on campus for students whose parents request it.
Also, at a special-called meeting Monday, the board approved a plan to spend more than $270,000 in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds for classroom cameras and audio equipment. Assistant Superintendent of Financial Services Debra Baggett said the cameras were not security cameras but were to be used for educational purposes.