FARMVILLE — The 34th annual Dogwood Festival returned to Farmville April 27-30 bringing large crowds to the area.
Despite a chance of rain present for most days of the festival, turnout was good, according to organizer Amy Johnson.
“Saturday was great. Everyone came out to enjoy the festival and sun. Thursday and Friday were light because of the rain, but attendance was still good,” Johnson said.
The festival kicked off Thursday amid sprinkles with participants not letting it dampen their spirit.
“We’ve been supporting the festival for 21 years. It’s always a good time to meet good people, see new people and fellowship,” said Dan Cranshaw of Farmville, who attended with his wife, Joanne.
“We always come for the opening. It’s always a fun event. Rain or shine, we’re out here to have a sunny day.”
Long-time participant Ciera Hopkins of Farmville took her son Devin, 9, to enjoy a tradition from her youth. Devin was excited to try out all the rides.
“Farmville is a small town. To have this every year, it’s interesting to me and my kids.”
Thursday featured many activities for the family including one-priced rides from Michael’s Amusements, food concessions, live music from the band 2Digh4 and the opening ceremony featuring WITN’s Courtney Bunting.
Farmville Parks and Recreation and the Farmville Fire Department also sold concessions with funds benefiting their respective departments.
“I think it went fairly well considering the weather we had earlier. We also had the opportunity to promote our summer camps and a few of our adult and senior programs while out there,” said Farmville Parks and Recreation director Diane White.
Evening showers on Friday canceled a few of the scheduled events, including the festival’s showing of “Minions: Rise of Gru” for its Movie in the Park. Town staff including event organizers, the Farmville Police Department and Farmville Fire Department were notified prior to the incoming storm and cleared the fairgrounds in a calm manner.
Before the storm, festivalgoers visited rides, participated in the Kids CoolFest sponsored by the Farmville Public Library, shopped with vendors and ate at the many food stands.
Saturday’s festivities were greeted with sunshine and the grounds of the festival quickly filled with participants.
Breakfast on the Town Commons was sponsored by Marlboro Freewill Baptist Church, a time-honored tradition.
At the Kids CoolFest, children were able to create a unique sand craft, received information about programming at the Farmville Public Library, had their face painted by Funomenal Faces and Hair and received a balloon animal.
Around the corner for the CoolFest tent, participants had the chance to meet many unique animals including a kangaroo, tortoise, alpaca and more from It’s A Zoo Life.
Rides and games also were operating with many testing their luck to win a large stuffed animal or new pet goldfish.
The festival’s Petals and Pedals Family bicycle ride also was a success with many coming on their bikes and other modes of transportation.
Free entertainment included the Protown BMX Stunt Team Exhibition, Dance Unlimited, We Got Swagg Dance, Carolina Zumba Queens, The Main Event Band, The Wannabees, Harvey Dalton Arnold Band, Jonathan Parker Band and Donald Thompson Band.
After their performance with Dance Unlimited, Julia Bober, 9, Aubrey Carraway, 8, both of Farmville, and Adley Norville, 9, of Walstonburg, remained at the festival to enjoy the rides.
“We performed to Carwash from Shark’s Tale. It went pretty good,” Carraway said.
“(Dancing) gives you a lot of energy to do what you really love.”
Riding the Full Tilt was a favorite of Boberg.
“I loved the full tilt. Plus you get to spend time with family and friends,” Boberg said.
Norville added, “ I liked all the rides, especially the scat. I get to see people I haven’t seen in a while.”
Saturday’s Dogwood Bash featuring special guest Jake Sutton and headliners Travis Denning and Matt Stell went off without a hitch Saturday night, while rain on Sunday did prompt an early closure of amusements and the band I-42 was also rescheduled to a later date.
Weather aside, fellowship is the main draw for many, said Taniya White of Greenville, whose family is from Farmville.
“Farmville is a small town. It’s good for us to get together every year,” White said, adding she was excited for the festival food.
The festival also brought newcomers to the area including Sam Ashkar of Greenville and his four children.
“This is one of the better festivals in the state,” Ashkar said, adding there was a 100 percent chance he’d return next year.
“It had good food choices, better kid attractions, and just the size of it. The kids are having fun. That’s what it’s about.”