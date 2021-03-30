FARMVILLE — Farmville’s Dogwood Festival was canceled Friday for the second year in a row because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Dogwood Festival is Farmville’s largest event and is held each April downtown. The event draws large crowds from across the region and features rides and a variety of vendors.
Organizers hoped to be able to hold it April 23 through 25 and were working on the logistics of a condensed version prior to the cancellation announcement.
“Every spring, it has been an opportunity to highlight the amazing attributes of Farmville and its citizens. Because of its impact to our community, this was a very difficult decision for the committee,” said a joint statement by the Farmville Dogwood Festival Committee.
The announcement came Friday following Gov. Roy’s Cooper March 23 updated COVID-19 restrictions. The restrictions, which increased outdoor gathering limits to 100 people, will remain in place until April 30.
Though restrictions were eased and outdoor capacity doubled from 50 persons, they were not eased enough to allow for the festival to take place.
“The safety of the patrons, vendors, volunteers and town staff was paramount in arriving at this announcement. Ultimately, we are following the guidance of the governor’s recent Executive Order regarding COVID-19 on banning of mass gathering over 100 people,” the statement said.