WINTERVILLE
A local businesswoman wants to enliven a key intersection in downtown Winterville with images of the past.
Ludie Moore successfully petitioned the Winterville Town Council to approve an oval-shaped mural on the exterior of a building she owns at the corner of Main and Mill streets. She is now waiting for final approval from Dollar General, which leases the building.
“I have always loved to see pretty murals in town,” Moore said. “This mural will tell the story of the history of Winterville.”
A virtual meeting with Stephen Penn, Winterville’s planning and economic development director, and Holly Garriott, executive director of Emerge Gallery to discuss ways of beautifying Winterville’s downtown area sparked her interest in creating a mural.
“The subject of murals came up. Since I’ve always loved them I thought gosh, it would be nice to do a mural,” Moore said.
She had a subsequent meeting with Garriott and Winterville’s town historian Jesse Riggs to discuss ideas. It was suggested that historical imagery be used.
That’s when Moore commissioned Roger Kammerer, a historian and director of the May Museum in Farmville, to design and paint the mural, Moore said.
“I thought it was a great thing. I love history, I love historical art and I am very familiar with landmarks in the area,” Kammerer said. I thought it was a great thing. Anything that promotes history I am for it.”
Winterville’s train depot will center the mural because the town was built around it, she said.
The mural also will have a lightbulb, because it was the first community in Pitt County to have electric lights, Moore said. There also will be an image of the A.G. Cox House; A.G. Cox, the founder of Winterville; the old Winterville High School; a cardinal, because it’s the state bird; tobacco; a Cox cotton planter and the three-room W.H. Robinson School.
Initially, the mural was going to include a pig to signify the area’s love of barbecue, Moore said, but it was suggested that barbecue was more closely associated with Ayden. A Hunsucker Buggy was added. The mural will be 8 feet tall and 20 feet wide and oval-shaped, Moore said.
Kammerer said they were limited by the wall. The exterior is rippled metal which would distort the design. Moore found flat metal panels that will be attached to the wall, Kammerer said.
“It will be like a pen of ink drawing with color around them, shadowing. We then have to put a clear coat on it so it will last a few years,” he said.
Kammerer has done numerous murals over the years, many in the communities where family members live. His goal is to create murals that will uplift a community.
“In some of these towns in the Midwest, especially in Ohio and Minnesota, these towns have come alive, they have 18 or 20 murals,” he said. “They were little towns that are dying or have died and all of a sudden they are seeing a resurgence because of these murals. People come from all over because they heard about them and wanted to see them.”
Moore reached out to her contact with Dollar General, founded in 1939 that has 19,000 locations in 47 states. She said the company was interested in the project but wanted to see an image of the proposed mural.
The company has given its tentative approval to the project. She is now waiting for the final agreement.
Moore is funding the project, although she plans to apply for a $3,000 façade improvement grant from the town of Winterville.
“I’m not sure what it’s going to cost but I’m willing to pretty much do what it takes,” Moore said.
This is a passion project, stirred by her family’s history in the community.
“My roots are here in Winterville. The museum here, the Ange-Cox House, was my grandparents’ house,” she said. “I care a lot about this community. I would like to see little downtown Winterville beautified and thrive. I’m hoping if other business owners see it they’ll want to do the same,” she said.