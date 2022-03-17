SNOW HILL — Greene County Schools Superintendent Patrick Miller and his family have much to celebrate.
Miller and his wife, Rebecca, a music teacher at Greene County Intermediate School, are both retiring from their positions at the end of the school year, and their three children are celebrating their own achievements.
Their youngest, Mary Amantha, is graduating from pre-K, son James is graduating from Greene Central High School, and their oldest, Paul, is graduating from his parents’ alma-mater, UNC-Chapel Hill, with a double major in economics and music and minor in entrepreneurship. “We’re excited to see what the future holds for them,” Miller said.
At age 52, the lauded school leader announced his retirement earlier this month and took time for an interview last week. He said he began his teaching career after graduating from UNC-Chapel Hill in 1993 with a bachelor’s degree in music education.
That same year, he and Rebecca married and returned to his hometown of Snow Hill, where they both secured teaching jobs. He recalls those early years that he spent teaching chorus and theater arts at Greene Central as both busy and rewarding.
“We were both working all the time,” he said. “Between teaching school during the day, rehearsals in the afternoon and at night, she taught piano lessons at our house and we had church jobs and choir practices. We just worked and worked and I enjoyed it and didn’t think anything of it until 2000 when my first child was born.”
When the couple welcomed son Paul, Miller says he began thinking about pursuing a career in school administration. “I knew the number of hours I was working and the amount of money I was making wasn’t going to cut it.”
“At that time, the only way to really advance in this profession was to go into administration,” he said. He eventually decided it was the right decision for him and his family and left the classroom in 2003.
He received the N.C. Principal Fellows Scholarship and graduated from East Carolina University in 2005 with a master of school administration. He was then appointed as principal at West Greene Elementary School and named superintendent in 2008.
“If you would’ve told me as a young, new teacher that I was going to be superintendent for 14 years before I retire, I would’ve laughed you out of the building.”
He says his skillset ended up being better utilized as an administrator than it ever would have been as a teacher. Still, one of his favorite parts of his job is observing students in the classroom environment.
“They help me remember why I do what I do and who I am doing this for. They remind me who the primary customers are. It can be difficult to make decisions that are in the best interest of kids because those aren’t necessarily going to be in the best of the adults.”
This decision-making process and leadership style have earned Miller numerous honors and achievements during his 14-year run. He oversaw a hike in graduation rates from 62 percent when he took over to consistently clearing over 90 percent and reaching a peak of over 95 percent.
He is also proud of the county’s Science, Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) curriculum, which has been recognized at the state level. Greene Central was the first comprehensive high school in the state to be designated an N.C. STEM School of Distinction in 2015. Since then, Snow Hill Primary School and Greene County Middle have also earned that distinction.
He is also pleased that the county has been able to maintain in-person learning for students during the COVID-19 pandemic in the 2020-21 school year.
Miller has served as a coach for new superintendents for the North Carolina Schools Superintendents Association, was inducted into the East Carolina University Educator’s Hall of Fame in 2015 and was named the Greene County “Citizen of the Year” by the Greene County Chamber of Commerce for his work with the Boys & Girls Club. He is most proud of being named the North Carolina Superintendent of the Year in 2019.
Miller has enjoyed his run but he and his wife have always planned to leave after 30 years, he said. “I’ve always said that I was going to retire and draw my pension when I hit 30 years then work full-time somewhere else.”
He is still fielding offers but plans to decide his next move soon.
His parting advice for his successor is to carve their own path. “Don’t try to be like anyone else. Be your own leader and do it your way.”
He thanks the Board of Education for their support over the years and hopes to see the county continue to grow in his absence.