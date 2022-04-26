...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT
FOR NORTHWESTERN JONES...GREENE...LENOIR...PITT...MARTIN AND
NORTHWESTERN BEAUFORT COUNTIES...
At 603 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from 8 miles north of Robersonville to Kornegay, moving
southeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
Locations impacted include...
Greenville, Kinston, Washington, Winterville, Williamston, Ayden,
Farmville, La Grange, Bethel, Grifton, Stokes, Snow Hill, Bell
Arthur, Robersonville, Deep Run, House, Shelmerdine, Pactolus, Calico
and Black Jack.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees
or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office
in Newport at 1-800-889-6889.
&&
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FARMVILLE — A Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputy continues to recover from serious injuries suffered in a head-on collision with a suspected impaired driver east of Farmville.
Deputy Shoyka Tillmon of the sheriff’s patrol division was struck about 11 p.m. on April 16 during a routine patrol on U.S. 264-Alternate near Marcus Drive. The State Highway Patrol reported the other vehicle crossed into her lane of travel.
The other driver was identified as Leonard Smith II, 43, of 718 N. Harrison Ave., Cary. Both drivers were transported to Vidant Medical Center via ambulance. Tillmon was in surgery the next morning to treat injuries.
Lee Darnell, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said Tillmon was sore and bruised with ongoing surgeries and treatment required. He said her injuries are not life-threatening but will require continued long-term care.
Tillmon has been with the sheriff’s office since February 2021. “She is thankful for the outpouring of public support and prayers,” Darnell said.
Court documents said that Smith was charged with driving while impaired for the incident, which took place about 11:40 p.m. An open container of alcohol was found in his 2006 Suzuki station wagon.
Smith was further cited for possession of marijuana, reckless driving and driving left of center. He was traveling approximately 60 mph at the time of the collision.
The State Highway Patrol crash report said Tillmon was headed east on the two-lane highway while Smith was driving west. Tillmon was able to slow her vehicle from 55 mph to 40 mph just prior to impact.