FARMVILLE — A Pitt County Sheriff’s Office deputy continues to recover from serious injuries suffered in a head-on collision with a suspected impaired driver east of Farmville.

Deputy Shoyka Tillmon of the sheriff’s patrol division was struck about 11 p.m. on April 16 during a routine patrol on U.S. 264-Alternate near Marcus Drive. The State Highway Patrol reported the other vehicle crossed into her lane of travel.

The other driver was identified as Leonard Smith II, 43, of 718 N. Harrison Ave., Cary. Both drivers were transported to Vidant Medical Center via ambulance. Tillmon was in surgery the next morning to treat injuries.

Lee Darnell, public information officer for the sheriff’s office, said Tillmon was sore and bruised with ongoing surgeries and treatment required. He said her injuries are not life-threatening but will require continued long-term care.

Tillmon has been with the sheriff’s office since February 2021. “She is thankful for the outpouring of public support and prayers,” Darnell said.

Court documents said that Smith was charged with driving while impaired for the incident, which took place about 11:40 p.m. An open container of alcohol was found in his 2006 Suzuki station wagon.

Smith was further cited for possession of marijuana, reckless driving and driving left of center. He was traveling approximately 60 mph at the time of the collision.

The State Highway Patrol crash report said Tillmon was headed east on the two-lane highway while Smith was driving west. Tillmon was able to slow her vehicle from 55 mph to 40 mph just prior to impact.

