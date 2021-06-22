A driver charged in a wreck that killed four teens on June 3 was driving 75 mph in the rain, according to a crash report filed by the State Highway Patrol.
Alberto Pedraza III of Walstonburg was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle in the wreck that killed Abby Foster, 18, of Farmville and John Winstead, 17, Devin Wilson, 15, and Madison Wilson, 18, all of Edgecombe County.
Pedraza was northbound in the outside lane on U.S. 264 Bypass west of Greenville when he lost control of the 2014 Freightliner Box truck. The truck traveled left across the passing lane, crashed through a cable guardrail and collided head-on with a 2015 Ford passenger car driven by Foster.
Foster was in the southbound passing lane driving at 55 mph, the report said. The speed limit on the highway is 70 mph, but it was raining when the wreck occurred and the road was wet.
The report also indicated that Pedraza exceeded the speed limit and exceeded the safe speed for conditions.
Dakota Wilson, 17, was a passenger along with his siblings. He suffered minor physical injuries. He was riding in the front passenger seat. The other teens were seated in the back, the report said.
Pedraza was driving a truck that belonged to Greenville Noland, a residential and industrial supply company.
The deaths devastated friends and family. Madison Wilson was supposed to graduate the following Saturday from SouthWest Edgecombe High School. Foster had just completed her freshman season as a pitcher for the Pitt Community College softball team.
Friends are planning a benefit softball tournament for the teens’ families in Tarboro on Saturday.