A Grifton man was arrested for driving while impaired and other charges after he allegedly spit on and threatened law enforcement officers investigating a vehicle collision.
Documents from the Pitt County Courthouse state that at 8:40 p.m. on Nov. 2, the State Highway Patrol responded to the area of East Hanrahan Road near Weyerhaeuser Road in Grifton to reports of a vehicle collision. There they found Kelvin Herring, 37, of 591 Saint David St., Grifton.
A report said that Herring had red, glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath. It also said that Herring was experiencing mood swings. When the trooper handcuffed him, Herring pulled away. He also threatened to assault the trooper.
Grifton police arrived on scene to assist the trooper, at which point Herring allegedly spit on an officer. A report said he also threatened to knock out and kill the officer.
Herring was arrested and charged with DWI, assault on a government official, resisting arrest, two counts of communicating threats and probation violation for assault on a female, communicating threats and injury to personal property.
The reports further alleged that Herring was driving with a revoked license, no insurance or registration and that his vehicle did not have a registration plate. His blood alcohol content was listed as 0.15.
Animal cruelty
A man and woman were arrested after Pitt County authorities found one dog dead and three others in poor condition outside of their Grifton home on Nov. 5.
A release from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to a residence at 1049 Old Snow Hill Road at 1:52 p.m. to assist Pitt County Animal Control in investigating a complaint.
The release said that immediately upon their arrival a deputy and control officer saw a dead dog tied to a tree in the yard. Three other dogs were located outdoors, apparently emaciated and in poor health.
Animal control confiscated the three dogs and removed the deceased animal’s remains.
Warrants were obtained for the home’s residents: Da Jhanah Ty Ki Bryant, 21, and Deqwan Kadale Green, 24. Both were arrested on Saturday and charged with one count of felony cruelty to animals and three counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals.
Bryant was further served with eight outstanding arrest orders for failing to appear on other charges. She was released from the Pitt County Detention Center on a $20,000 secured bond.
Green was released from PCDC on a $10,000 secured bond.
Knife at school
An Ayden-Grifton High School student was arrested with a knife on campus Nov. 10, according to a news release from the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.
The release said that the school’s principal notified the school resource officer at 12:16 p.m. that a student was believed to have the weapon.
The resource officer accompanied the principal to a classroom, asked the student to step into the hallway and searched him.
The student, Cornelius Smith, 18, of Ayden was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon on educational property. He was transported to the magistrate’s office and released on a $1,000 secured bond.
The release said that no threats were known to be associated with Smith’s having a weapon.