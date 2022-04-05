Pitt County will open five polling locations for the May 17 primary when early voting gets underway April 28, the Pitt County Board of Elections announced. Greene County will operate a single polling place in Snow Hill.
Contested elections on the primary ballot will include U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, N.C. General Assembly, state judicial seats and county races. Winners from each party’s primary will face off in the Nov. 8 general election.
Pitt County’s one-stop early voting sites will be at the following locations from April 28 to May 14:
Pitt County Agricultural Center conference room, 403 Government Circle.
Center at Alice F. Keene Park conference room, 4561 County Home Road.
County Office Complex, Pitt Area Transit System Conference Room, 1717 W. Fifth St.
ECU Student Center, Meeting Room No. 125, 501 E. 10th St.
Winterville Fire Station, Community Room, 2593 Railroad St.
Hours of operation are:
Monday-Friday, April 28-May13: 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 7 and May 14: 8 a.m. — 3 p.m.
Sunday, May 8: 1-5 p.m.
In Greene County One-Stop early voting will be at the Snow Hill Fire Department at 201 Carolina Drive, Snow Hill. The site will operate:
April 28-29, May 2-6 and May 9-13 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 pm
April 30 and May 14 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
May 8 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Voters may register and vote on the same day at the One Stop polling places. Unregistered citizens who wish to vote on May 17 (Election Day) or cast a mailed ballot have until 5 p.m. April 22 to register.
New registrants will be required to document their residence. Voters who wish to change party affiliation also must do so by the April 22 deadline.
Mail-in ballots may be requested from now until 5 p.m. May 10 by filling out an absentee ballot request at votebymail.ncsbe.gov or by filling out a request form provided by the county board of elections office.
Ballots must be returned to the Board of Elections no later than 5 p.m. on Election Day. Absentee ballots received after 5 p.m. on Election Day will be counted only if they are postmarked on or before Election Day and received by mail no later than 5 p.m. May 20.
In primary elections, voters affiliated with a political party will be given a ballot of candidates for their party. Unaffiliated voters may choose to vote in one party’s primary.
The municipal contests will appear on the same ballot as party primaries for city voters.