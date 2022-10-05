Oct. 20 marks the start of early voting across the state for a slate of federal, state and local offices, and several events are upcoming where voters can hear from candidates.
Early voting sites will open at 8 a.m. on Oct. 20 and run through Saturday Nov. 5 in Pitt and Greene counties. Election Day is Nov. 8.
Greene County residents can cast votes at the Snow Hill Fire Department, 201 Carolina Drive. Pitt County residents can vote early at five sites: the Pitt County Ag Center, 403 Government Circle; Alice Keene Park, 4561 County Home Road; the Pitt Area Transit System Office, 1717 W. Fifth St.; ECU Main Campus Student Center, 501 E. 10th St.; and the Winterville Fire Station, 2593 Railroad St.
The Greene County site will be open 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday starting Oct. 20; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 and Nov. 5; and 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30.
The Pitt County sites will be open 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday starting Oct. 20; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Nov. 5; and 1-4 p.m. Oct. 23.
Citizens can register and vote on the same day during early voting. Oct. 14 is the deadline to register to vote on Election Day and to cast a mailed ballot.
FORUMS
The Pitt County Nonprofits Candidate Forum is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday at the Pitt County Council on Aging, 4551 County Home Road.
Council on Aging Executive Director Rich Zeck said candidates running for U.S. Congress and the N.C. General Assembly have been invited to participate in the session. Questions and discussions will focus on the concerns of nonprofits operating in Pitt County.
The Pitt-Greenville Chamber of Commerce candidate forum will begin at noon, Oct. 18 at the Hilton Greenville, 207 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Those expected to attend are:
N.C. Senate District 5 candidates Karen Kozel, Republican, and Kandie Smith, the incumbent Democrat. District 4 includes all of Pitt and Edgecombe counties.
N.C. House District 8 candidates Charles “Drock” Vincent, Republican, and Gloristine
Brown, Democrat. The district includes north and western Pitt County.
N.C. House District 9 candidates Brian Farkas, incumbent Democrat, and Timothy Reeder, Republican. The district includes southern Pitt County.
The deadline to register to attend the Power Luncheon is noon Oct. 17.
The cost is $25 for members and $35 for nonmembers. Lunch will be available at 11:30 a.m. and the forum will begin at noon.
Area Republicans on Sunday are hosting rally from 4-5:30 p.m. at The Maxwell Center, 3114 Wayne Memorial Drive, Goldsboro, featuring U.S. Senate candidate Ted Budd among others. Also expected to attend is N.C. Rep. Chris Humphrey, who is running to represent Greene County in the state House, and Buck Newton, candidate to represent Greene in the state Senate.
Others on the schedule include state GOP Chairman Michael Whatley; Mark Walker, former U.S. congressman; John Bell, state House majority leader; state Sen. Jim Perry; state Rep. Jimmy Dixon; and Supreme Court Justice Phil Burger Jr., who is seeking re-election.