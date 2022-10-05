vote counts

Candidates

See a list of who has filed for office as of Friday, Page A3

 zentilia

Oct. 20 marks the start of early voting across the state for a slate of federal, state and local offices, and several events are upcoming where voters can hear from candidates.

Early voting sites will open at 8 a.m. on Oct. 20 and run through Saturday Nov. 5 in Pitt and Greene counties. Election Day is Nov. 8.

Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570.