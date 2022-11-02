During National Principals Month, Pitt County Schools recognized educational leaders whose careers have taken them far, though not in the geographic sense.

Eastern North Carolina natives Taylor Matkins and Casey Matthis were honored Oct. 20 as the school district’s principal and assistant principal of the year. The educators, both graduates of East Carolina University, received their awards at the annual banquet, sponsored by Pitt County Farm Bureau.

Contact Kim Grizzard at kgrizzard@reflector.com or call 329-9578.