FOUNTAIN — An almost-forgotten tract of ECU-owned woodlands, whose rehabilitation began a year ago, celebrated its grand reopening on Thursday as part of the university’s slate of Earth Week events.
Otter Creek Natural Area is a woodsy treasure of about 70-acres, bequeathed to the ECU in 1986 by the L. Howard Ellis Jr. family for use and study by academic programs, according to the university.
Near Fountain, a 30-minute drive from campus, the green space had been used in the past by professors and students in the study of ecology, environmental health and biology.
According to ECU Sustainability Manager Chad Carwein, the land seems to have been abandoned about 10 to 15 years ago. “The faculty that used it on a regular basis retired and moved on,” he said during a 2021 cleanup event. “The legacy of the property was almost lost.”
When Carwein first learned of the neglected area, he investigated and found overgrown trails, randomly dumped trash and evidence of hunters, including a tree stand. In honor of Earth Week, he asked for volunteers to help begin the process of reestablishing it.
“We are trying to rehabilitate the property and get it to where classes, students, faculty and staff can use it again,” he said during the cleanup event.
Since then, ECU students have been volunteering on a monthly basis to restore the trails and help get the site reopened for research use and other activities.
“The site has been transformed,” Carwein said. “We have a legitimate trail system out there now and it’s absolutely beautiful.
“I’ve had groups of 6-12 students come out and help with trail maintenance monthly since September 2021, so at least 50 students in total,” he said. “Student groups that have volunteered include Black Student Union, Student Athletes, ECO Pirates, ReLeaf ECU Chapter, and SustainabiliBEES.”
Carwein said most people don’t realize ECU owns the property. During the 2021 celebration of Earth Week, students and a handful of Health Science Campus maintenance staff picked up trash, cut down overgrown limbs, raked trails and sprayed purple rectangles on trees, to indicate no hunting allowed.
Carwein told the students the history of the acreage and said it has one of the highest elevations in Pitt County.
“There are some really nice, steep ravines in the back,” he said. “There are even some mountain Laurels, which typically don’t grow in this part of North Carolina. There is a lot of diversity.
“We hope the next step will be to get ECU Adventure Leadership Program and possibly ECU ROTC students to use the site for guided monthly hikes and training,” he said.
The property is not initially open to the public.
“We are still limiting this site to use by faculty and students for teaching and research,” Carwein said. “Later on down the road, we may establish guidelines for use by the public, but not yet.”
Carwein has been with ECU for almost seven years as the university’s first sustainability manager to help ECU add some green to its purple.
His job came about after the UNC System adopted a sustainability policy in 2009.
“That meant each university needed to focus on certain sustainability methods — like waste reduction and energy and water conservation,” he said. “The policy set the precedent for each of the universities in the system to hire a sustainability manager and start a sustainability program.”
In his first five years, Carwein has helped establish the school as a bicycle-friendly university, a Tree Campus USA, and a Bee-Campus USA.
Several events supported by ECU Sustainability marked annual Earth Day observances this year, including an Earth Day Festival today behind the Main Campus Student Center and more volunteer cleanups over the weekend, including the Tar River Kayak Cleanup.
Carwein said he was grateful for the students and the staff members who helped with the woodlands restoration.