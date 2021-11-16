East Carolina University has several public performance, lectures and other events coming that promise entertainment, education and even a little shopping. Here are the highlights:
‘Head Over Heels’
“Head Over Heels,” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday at McGinnis Theater on the ECU campus. Additional matinee performances will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $18 for the general public, $15 for faculty and senior adults and $10 for ECU students and youth. Members of the audience are required to wear masks, and there will be a staggered entry time for performances. An online viewing option is available. Visit ecu.edu/arts or call 328-6829.
Voyages
Yamiche Alcindor, White House correspondent for “PBS NewsHour” and moderator of PBS’ public affairs show “Washington Week,” will discuss “Truth in Journalism: Reporting on Politics and Identity in America” at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Main Campus Student Center at 501 E. 10th St. The event is part of the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences Voyages of Discovery Series program. Visit voyages.ecu.edu for more information.
Jazz performance
East Carolina University School of Music will present the ECU Jazz Ensemble and Dr. Billy Taylor Combo Concert at 8 p.m. Friday in Wright Auditorium. Free. Face coverings are required. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. For more information call 252-328-6851.
‘Pirates of Penzance’
East Carolina University Opera Theater will present “The Pirates of Penzance” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Turnage Theatre, 150 W. Main St., Washington, N.C. The opera features some of Gilbert and Sullivan’s most popular tunes. Tickets are $15 for the general public and $5 for students (with identification). Face coverings are required. Visit artsofthepamlico.org or call 252-946-2504. For all other information, call 252-328-6851.
Holiday art sale
ECU School of Arts and Design's annual holiday sale will be held from noon- 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday at Gray Gallery in Jenkins Fine Arts Center on Fifth Street. Visit art.ecu.edu.
Cello recital
East Carolina University School of Music will present the ECU Cello Studio Recital at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Face coverings are required. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. For more information call 252-328-6851.
Guitar ensemble
East Carolina University School of Music will present the ECU Guitar Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. Monday in A.J. Fletcher Recital Hall. Face coverings are required. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. For more information call 252-328-6851.
Solo show
ECU School of Music graduate student Chris Puckett will perform a solo set of original instrumental music for guitar, electric bass and upright bass at 7-8:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, at the A.J. Fletcher Hall. He will be performing the songs from his recently released EP “Bass Olympics 2020,” as well as performing music from upcoming albums “Prism” and “Grey” and “Colours. The event is open and free to the public. Face masks are required.
Early Music Collective
The ECU School of Music will present the Early Music Collective at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, in A.J. Fletcher Room B110. Free. Face coverings are required. Live streaming is available at www.youtube.com/ecuschoolofmusiclive. For more information call 252-328-6851.