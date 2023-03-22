pigout19.jpg

Lian Angel hangs out with her pal PeeDee during East Carolina University’s 34th annual Pigskin Pig-Out, held at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium on April 22, 2017.

 file photos/the daily reflector

ECU Athletics and the Pirate Club are gearing up for the 38th Annual Great Pirate Purple/Gold Pigskin Pig-Out Party coming up April 7-8.

An update on the event from ECU said fans will have a chance to enjoy a family-oriented festival-style event that surrounds the annual ECU Purple-Gold Spring Football Game at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The game is at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 8. Admission is free.

