ECU Athletics and the Pirate Club are gearing up for the 38th Annual Great Pirate Purple/Gold Pigskin Pig-Out Party coming up April 7-8.
An update on the event from ECU said fans will have a chance to enjoy a family-oriented festival-style event that surrounds the annual ECU Purple-Gold Spring Football Game at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The game is at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 8. Admission is free.
The annual event will again feature a weekend of barbecue with the famous pig cookin’ contest, tailgating with friends and family, PeeDee’s birthday party, and carnival-like fun for all ages, the ECU release said.
Pirate baseball will play host to UCF with games Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and Pirate lacrosse will play at noon on Saturday against Cincinnati.
Other scheduled activities for the weekend include the annual Pirate Club Golf Tournament at Brook Valley Country Club, Pigskin Car Show (10 cars pre-registered; deadline April 7), Vendor Palooza (over 40 vendors; deadline April 1), Touch-Arrrgh-Truck event (20-25 trucks), a meet and greet with Coach Houston and the 2023 Pirates (begins at 5 p.m. Friday), and the always popular Pirate Equipment Sale (starting 9 a.m. Saturday).
ECU also will welcome home its football letter winners for the weekend. Football letter winners should contact Danielle Morrin (morrind16@ecu.edu) for more information regarding scheduled events.
Award-winning eastern Carolina-style barbecue and sides are available in three different portions, starting at $10 (single-serving), $20 (tailgate package) and $85 (4-gallon bucket). All BBQ options can be pre-ordered by calling the ECU Athletics Ticket Office at (252) 737-4500. The sale starts at on the south side of the stadium.
Cooker registration is still open and individuals and/or teams are encouraged to register before the April 1 deadline (limited spots remaining). An entry fee of $200 has been established per chef. Cooks with varying levels of experience can choose which category to compete in: Gold (serious/experienced) or Purple (casual/novice), while all entrants will have the opportunity to place in the Showmanship Category.