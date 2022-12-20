It may be the season for red and green, but for thousands of ECU graduates, Friday was a celebration of purple and gold.
Graduates and their families filling Minges Coliseum’s Williams Arena broke into the purple and gold chant more than once during the university’s 114th fall commencement. The first was led by ECU Board of Trustees Chairman Scott Shook and the second by keynote speaker and alumna Misty Miller, who used a megaphone for emphasis.
For nearly 2,000 graduates, there were many reasons to cheer. Friday’s commencement marked a return to the traditional ceremony format for the first fall since 2019. Fall commencement was a virtual event in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and two ceremonies were held the following year to allow for distancing due to the virus.
Masks, a requirement during the 2021 fall commencement, were a rare accessory this year. Instead, students decked out their mortarboards and jingled cow bells. In addition to Pomp and Circumstance, a few notes from “Celebrate” by Kool and the Gang could be heard as students processed into the coliseum.
“There are many joys that come along with serving as chancellor of East Carolina University,” said Philip Rogers, who was named the university’s 12th chancellor two years ago. “But perhaps the greatest of them all is presiding over our fall and spring commencement exercises.
“We all know that the journey to this day required a great deal of personal sacrifice, and you all have persevered,” he said.
Persistence and determination were common themes among speakers addressing graduates who endured numerous disruptions to their education during COVID.
“We certainly have not had the college experience we were offered prior to,” said Student Government Association President Ryan Bonnett, who is due to graduate in the spring of 2023. “I think it’s safe to say that we took it in stride. Unique is a good way to put it, I think.”
The morning commencement ceremony was an unparalleled experience for Caira Turner of Raleigh. Turner, who received a bachelor of science degree in university studies, had never stepped foot on the campus before.
“Our tour got canceled because of COVID and everything else was on line, so this is my first time,” the distance education student said.
COVID was not the only challenge Turner faced during her education. The wife and mother worked at the ALS Association while studying for her degree. The hand-lettered statement atop her graduation cap testified to the difficulty.
“I wanted to give up but then I remembered who was watching,” reads the reference to her father, Lionel F. Jackson Jr.
“He passed away in January, so it’s in honor of him,” said Turner, whose husband and three sons were among family members who came to Greenville to celebrate her graduation.
College of Nursing graduate Alphonzia “AJ” Hill was accompanied by his wife, Nakia and their son, Layton, who had not been born when his father began his educational journey.
“I started school here in 2014 and between then and now had to leave for a total of three and a half years,” said Hill, who served for six years in the Army National Guard and was deployed to Iraq as a combat veteran.
After restarting at ECU in the fall of 2020, Hill was unsuccessful at his first attempt to gain admission to nursing school. Although he failed a required course as he grappled with COVID and adjusting to life as a new parent, the Lilesville native was undaunted. He will begin work as an emergency room nurse with Duke University Medical Center in January.
Addressing graduates, Lee Roberts of the University of North Carolina Board of Governors said there is no doubt that members of the Class of 2022 will be successful.
“Every graduating class is told that they will be successful, but in your case we have proof,” he said. “You have to go back to the World War II generation to find another group of graduates who have had to endure more uncertainty or demonstrate more resilience.”
Associate Professor of Literacy Studies Anne Ticknor, who serves as chair of the faculty, told graduates that students are a source of inspiration for faculty members.
“Our students teach us every day about what matters to them, the values of the next generation and how to see the world through your eyes,” she said. “You inspire us to be better educators, and you motivate us to keep learning.”
Miller, who earned a degree in recreation and leisure studies from ECU in 1999, shared inspiration she received from a teen member of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, where she serves as senior vice president of organizational development.
“To be successful, you have to avoid that gravitational pull to be average,” Miller said, quoting the 17-year-old student.
A former president and chief executive officer of Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain in eastern North Carolina, Miller told graduates that she grew up with few opportunities.
“I was raised by a single mother in a trailer park in the mountains of North Carolina, living on public assistance,” Miller, the first in her family to attend college, said.
“When first came to college, I’ve never been on an airplane before,” she said. “It’s not about where you started. It’s where you finish.”
Miller challenged graduates to be flexible, to find their passion and to invest in others.
“Life is hard. The past couple of years have been hard,” she said. “… I encourage you please don’t let your strongly held ideas about the future you want for yourself prevent you from taking advantage of new opportunities when they present themselves.”
That is apt advice for graduates like Hannah Stone of the College of Education. The Cary native did not expect to be hired during her internship to be an elementary school teacher. She imagined that after graduation she might return home to Wake County or even move out of state.
“I was really worried about having to turn in applications and having to find a job and having to find the right school that fit,” she said. “I didn’t know that I was going to have a job before graduation.”
Stone, a former intern at Farmville’s Sam D. Bundy Elementary School, began full-time work there as a third-grade teacher just before Thanksgiving. Although Pitt County Schools students have a few more days until Christmas break, she is getting an early start to her Christmas celebration.
“I took the last couple of weeks off,” Stone said. “I’m going on vacation.”