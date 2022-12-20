It may be the season for red and green, but for thousands of ECU graduates, Friday was a celebration of purple and gold.

Graduates and their families filling Minges Coliseum’s Williams Arena broke into the purple and gold chant more than once during the university’s 114th fall commencement. The first was led by ECU Board of Trustees Chairman Scott Shook and the second by keynote speaker and alumna Misty Miller, who used a megaphone for emphasis.

