ECU Health is partnering with a Tennessee-based behavioral health care provider to open an approximately $65 million, 144-bed facility projected to start service in spring of 2025.

ECU Health and Acadia Healthcare plan to build a state-of-the-art behavioral health hospital in the medical district, less than a mile from ECU Health Medical Center. The facility is proposed to operate near the intersection of MacGregor Downs and Allen roads, a space currently owned by the campus.

