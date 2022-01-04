The new year will bring a transformation in how health care is delivered in eastern North Carolina.
The joint operating agreement between East Carolina University’s Broad School of Medicine and Vidant Health officially went into effect Saturday and the two entities are finalizing plans on how they’ll share delivery of care to the 1.4 million residents of eastern North Carolina.
Under the joint operating agreement, the medical school and health system will remain separate legal entities, but will integrate under a new, shared brand known as ECU Health.
The ECU Health logo will be revealed in the spring and the rebranding process for most Vidant entities and ECU Physicians practices will begin shortly after, according to a news release issued on Monday by Vidant and ECU.
Rebranding is expected to take months to complete. New signage will go up in late spring or later, websites will be modified and other identifiers will get the ECU Health logo. By late summer, a brand advertising campaign will begin.
“The new year marks an important and exciting chapter for health care in eastern North Carolina,” said Dr. Michael Waldrum, CEO of Vidant Health and dean of the Brody School of Medicine.
The new partnership will create a national academic model for providing rural health care, Waldrum said. “Together as one, ECU Health will have profoundly positive impacts on the health and well-being of those we serve,” he said.
The two organizations are working together to evaluate and modify existing practices to improve quality and coordination of care.
The release said it will involve integrating some management structures and strategic planning efforts; developing a plan for shared services to support the integrated entity; leveraging the capabilities of each organization to advance the collective research and education infrastructure; and coordinating philanthropic initiatives.
The joint operating agreement received board approvals in November and became official on on Saturday. The agreement provides a structure that allows the two organizations to more effectively and efficiently address current issues facing the region — such as health disparities and care delivery obstacles — while also better anticipating future health care and educational needs.
“The close partnership between Brody and Vidant created a strong foundation upon which to build ECU Health,” said Dr. Jason Higginson, executive dean of Brody.
“The ability to combine academic excellence with high-quality, state-of-the-art health care delivery will elevate care, research and education opportunities available to the people of eastern North Carolina. We look forward to continuing to work together and introduce ECU Health to the community later this year.”