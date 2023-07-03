...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Blacklegged ticks, shown above in a graphic from the TickEncounter Resource Center, carries the bacterium that causes Lyme disease. The ticks are less common in North Carolina, an ECU expert said, but residents should be wary of all ticks this time of year.
As days get longer and the weather heats up in eastern North Carolina, an ECU Health expert on viruses is cautioning the public to take steps to ward off ticks and the illnesses they carry.
Dr. T. Ryan Gallaher, medical director for ECU Health Infectious Disease and Epidemiology, said that while ticks carrying the bacteria that causes Lyme disease are uncommon in North Carolina, there are other ways the blood-sucking arachnids can infect the unwary.