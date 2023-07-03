blacklegged ticks

Blacklegged ticks, shown above in a graphic from the TickEncounter Resource Center, carries the bacterium that causes Lyme disease. The ticks are less common in North Carolina, an ECU expert said, but residents should be wary of all ticks this time of year.

As days get longer and the weather heats up in eastern North Carolina, an ECU Health expert on viruses is cautioning the public to take steps to ward off ticks and the illnesses they carry.

Dr. T. Ryan Gallaher, medical director for ECU Health Infectious Disease and Epidemiology, said that while ticks carrying the bacteria that causes Lyme disease are uncommon in North Carolina, there are other ways the blood-sucking arachnids can infect the unwary.

  

