ECU Health Medical Center

ECU Health announced Wednesday it would close five clinics and a behavioral health unit.

 Contributed photo

ECU Health is closing five clinics, including the Snow Hill locations and an inpatient behavioral health unit after losing $46 million during the 2022 fiscal year, according to a news release.

The clinics are expected to close by March. The health system said it “will use various communications channels” to provide details about the closures, including sending a letter to the home address listed in patients’ records by the end of March, the release said.