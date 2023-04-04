ECU Health Sign 2

ECU Heath on Friday announced that it will no longer require healthy patients, visitors and team members to wear masks at its facilities, including ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. The change was effective on Monday.

 Contributed photo

ECU Health on Friday announced that it will no longer require healthy patients, visitors and team members to wear masks at its facilities, including ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville

Effective on Monday, the decision to make masks optional reflects current infectious disease rates in ECU Health communities and hospitals, the announcement said.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.