Nine days before Christmas, nearly 2,000 students and their families will have something to celebrate as East Carolina University hosts its fall commencement.
The graduation ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday in Minges Coliseum’s Williams Arena.
The keynote speaker will be Misty Miller, senior vice president of organizational development for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, which serves more than 3.6 million children and teens at nearly 5,000 locations. Miller received a degree in recreation and leisure studies from ECU in 1999.
She served for nearly 20 years with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain in eastern North Carolina before moving to Atlanta, Georgia, to assume her new role with the nonprofit.
Miller is a member of the board of directors for the East Carolina University Foundation. She also is involved in a variety of continuing education programs including Leadership Summit designed by Harvard Business School and Boys & Girls Clubs of America for CEOs of high-performing Boys & Girls Club organizations.
The university’s 114th fall commencement will mark a return to the traditional ceremony format for the first fall since 2019. Fall commencement was a virtual event in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, and two ceremonies were held the following year to allow for distancing due to the virus.
In 2021, keynote speaker Matt Slate joined the ceremony virtually due to exposure to COVID-19. Face coverings were a requirement for graduates and guests, and no departmental ceremonies were held.
Departmental graduations will make their return this fall, with nearly a dozen smaller ceremonies scheduled Friday. The College of Business and the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences will have two department ceremonies due to the large number of graduates.
No tickets are required for admission to the Minges Coliseum ceremony, but there is a ticket requirement for departmental ceremonies. Friday morning’s ceremony will be live streamed. Visit commencement.ecu.edu for additional information.