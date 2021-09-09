Seniors shut out of classes for nearly a year will head back to school this month as East Carolina University relaunches its Lifelong Learning Program.
The educational enrichment for senior adults, which canceled its all-virtual schedule last fall due to financial constraints, is scheduled to begin on Sept. 17 under new leadership and at a new location. Dozens of learners lined up Saturday at the Willis Building to register to attend classes, workshops and seminars, go on trips or participate in online course offerings.
“We still have some courses that are on Zoom if they don’t want to be face-to-face,” said Cassie Keel, coordinator of the program, which is now part of the university’s office of continuing professional education. “But for this specific program, we have heard so many times that it’s not so much about the courses, it’s more about the people and getting them back together and being around their friends. Many of them haven’t seen each other in almost two years.”
After seeing how the coronavirus affected classes at ECU last fall, Carol Rados was a little nervous heading into the new semester. But she was hopeful to return to a learning environment where she no longer felt she was in a class by herself.
“I would prefer being in a class and meeting people,” said Rados, who had been taking LLP courses for about four years before the coronavirus forced classes to move online in the spring of 2020. “That was the whole reason I joined was to make new friends.”
Rados signed up for nearly half a dozen classes this semester on topics ranging from Confucius to climate change. But it is not a heavy course load for the former vocational rehabilitation counselor because Lifelong Learning Program courses do not include the assignments, exams and grades that normally come with university classes.
The fall’s 30-course schedule is noticeably smaller than it was in 2018, when nearly twice that number of classes were offered each semester and as many as 500 people participated over the course of a year.
Annette Kariko, interim director of continuing professional education, said that while some limitations due to COVID-19 persist, it was important for the university to restart the program. University officials said when announcing the cancellation last fall that the suspension of classes would be temporary.
“We heard a lot of people talk about very how much they wanted to get back to this program, to the courses that were available to them and also to the in-person networking and community development that happens within the program,” Kariko said. “So they have been very excited and very happy to see this get back off the ground.”
Student Kay Baker, who began taking LLP courses five years ago, continued to participate when courses met virtually and even has one online class scheduled this semester. But she plans to attend “Laughter Yoga,” and she managed to talk newcomer Nancy Andrews, who moved to Greenville from Georgia in April, into joining her in the popular class.
Not all courses have been able to make a comeback. Creative arts classes such as jewelry making and belly dancing have not yet returned to the schedule, although two cooking classes are being offered online.
“People really liked those cooking courses online last time because it allowed them to follow along in the kitchen,” Kariko said. “Some of those more hands-on, close-quarters workshops are not going to be available, but as things get better we’ll fold that back into the programming.”
The semester will introduce some new courses, including “Memory Preservations: How Will You Be Remembered?” by Rhonda Nord. The two-part class is designed to help participants learn how to preserve mementos and keepsakes for sharing with future generations. Nord, a first-time instructor, works in human resources at ECU’s Brody School of Medicine.
Retired ECU philosophy professor Ernie Marshall, an environmental educator, will serve as the instructor for “Nature’s Treasure at Your Doorstep,” which will introduce students to national wildlife refuges along the Coastal Plain. Marshall, who wrote the script for a series of documentaries on the refuges, is glad to be back in the classroom sharing one of his favorite topics.
“I’ve taught every age group,” he said, adding that he was serving as a tutor for kindergarten students prior to March 2020. “The pandemic knocked everything out. It’s really hurt us all over. I’m looking for something to do to get me out of the house.”
Two Lifelong Learning Program instructors are ECU undergraduate students. Sydney Cook and Oswaldo Corona will lead “Bridging the Generation Gap,” which is designed to explain social media lingo and apps that are popular with youth.
Keel said the idea for the course came from an LLP member who said she needed a class to help her better interact with her grandchildren, who were always on their cellphones when she saw them.
“We thought ‘What better people to teach a course about bridging that gap than those who are in that age range?’” Keel said. She added that most instructors of LLP’s technological courses, which include “Digital Connections,” “iPhone Top to Bottom” and “Privacy Protection in a Digital World,” are 30 and younger.
Senior adult learners will be asked to follow the same COVID-19 safety requirements as any other ECU students, who are currently required to wear masks in indoor settings on campus. LLP’s new location in the Willis Building provides room for learners to be spaced apart.
“We’re just really looking forward to getting this community coming back and being part of this group again,” Kariko said. “COVID-19 did affect everyone’s ability to get together and do these things so we are very hopeful that we’ll be able to welcome everyone back and build these relationships.”
A fee is charged for most Lifelong Learning Program classes, although some are free with a paid membership. Memberships are not required to enroll in most courses. For more information, call 328-9198 or email llp@ecu.edu.