FARMVILLE — More than 250 children took to the field Saturday at Farmville Municipal Park in a race to collect as many eggs as they could.
This was the first year since 2019 Farmville Parks and Recreation and the Farmville Public Library have been able to host the event on the field — the pandemic forced drive-throughs the last two years.
“This was an awesome turnout. I am so excited we were able to have everybody out here since last year we had to do a drive-thru,” said Parks and Recreation Director Diane White. “It was so exciting to see the excitement and adrenaline — even parents — running.”
The crowd size exceeded the staff’s expectations, according to Heather Harden of the Farmville Public Library.
“We saw lots of familiar faces of families who use the library or participate in Parks and Recreation sports. There were many families from Farmville as well as from Greenville, Winterville and Pitt County. Events like these draw people to Farmville and help them discover the unique businesses, civic organizations, and town-sponsored activities that make Farmville worth the drive,” Harden said.
The event consisted of fun-filled activities for the kids including games of soccer, tic-tac-toe, connect four and more. Children also received treats from the Friends of the Farmville Public Library.
Goodies bags were filled with age-appropriate activities, coloring sheets, games, crafts, toys and candy. Children also selected a special treat with choices of character sticker sheets, pop-it keychains or squishy toys.
“The craft included maraca kits for ages 1 through 6 and Easter egg paper weaving kit for ages 7 to 9. The maraca kits were special because they included plastic eggs that were to be used in the 2020 egg hunt ... The plastic eggs were donated to the library by town commissioner Brenda Elks,” Harden said.
There was even a chance to meet the Easter Bunny, who took a special break in his schedule to visit the kids. This was the highlight for Sarah Turnage, 8, of Farmville.
“I like bunnies a lot,” Turnage said, adding she was now the proud owner of about 64 Easter eggs.
Children were also excited to learn that the book “Peter Easter Frog” by Erin Dealey was placed on the StoryWalk at Oliver Murphrey Park. The StoryWalk allows children to learn and experience reading while engaging in nature and participating in engaging tasks.
Molly Joyner, 9, of Farmville said her collection of approximately 50 eggs was hearty.
“It was good,” Joyner said, of her hunt for eggs.
Eggs were filled with various treats for the kids including candy, toys, stickers and more.
“I like the snakes,” said Adriana Conllazo-Gozalez, 7, of Greenville, adding she and her brother Axel, 2, had fun in the hunt.
This was the first Easter egg hunt for Privette siblings Gareth, 21 months, and Nathanial, 2 months, of Farmville.
The chance to see her godsons collect eggs for the first time brought Crystal Pritchard of Greenville to the field.
“It was amazing. (Gareth) has such a good time. He loved getting the Easter eggs and seeing what was inside of them,” Pritchard said.
Pritchard along with mother and aunt Sherry Avery of Greenville were thankful for the event.
“This is for the community and for the kids to have fun,” Avery said.
Pritchard added, “During the pandemic, a lot of kids this age were secluded and did not have a lot of social time. I think it’s great for them to be able to get together and see other kids doing normal kid activities, Also just for them to be a part of the community so that they can give back to their community one day.”
The egg hunt is just one of the ways that Farmville Parks and Recreation and the Farmville Public Library have worked together.
“After not hosting an Easter egg hunt for two years, we were excited to bring back this tradition to Farmville. We get to bounce ideas off of each other and combine the creativity, passion, and experience of two departments. Having a team of people with different skills and strengths makes the event more than just a hunt,” Harden said.
“Parks and Recreation brought games and food vendors while the library brought crafts and goody bags. I think the strengths of both departments could be seen at the event.”